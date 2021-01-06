Tracking the Denver Broncos GM search: Names to know

Dave Ziegler

After a few years with the Broncos, Ziegler has spent the last eight seasons in New England and has consistently risen in the ranks. In 2016, he took over as the Patriots' director of pro personnel after Bob Quinn became the Lions' GM, and now he may have his opportunity to be a general manager, too. ESPN's Mike Reiss said in 2016 that Ziegler is described as "an attention-to-detail-type grinder with a knack for understanding a player's strengths and weaknesses while not sitting on the fence in his evaluations."