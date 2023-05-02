Denver Broncos Foundation partners with NFL Mexico on Tochito outreach programs in Mexico

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation has partnered with NFL Mexico on Tochito outreach programs in Mexico, it was announced during Friday's press conference in Mexico City.

Tochito is Mexico's national flag football program launched by the league in 2000.

As part of the partnership, the Denver Broncos Foundation will support 60 schools across Mexico City and Monterrey with in-school programming. Schools will receive flag football kits (footballs, flags, bags, etc.) and teachers will be able to become certified in football fundamentals.

Additionally, the Broncos will sponsor two age groups in nationwide flag football tournaments for both co-ed and girls flag leagues.

"Through this partnership with NFL Mexico, the Broncos are able to provide consistent outreach aligned with our mission, vision and values for the Foundation," Vice President of Community Impact Allie Engelken said. "Not only are we able to help grow the game at its basic level through in-school programming, but we can also support those who have already found their love for the game through the tournaments. It's a unique opportunity NFL Mexico presented IHMA teams, and we're excited to be a part of it."

"This is the first commitment of its type and amount of any team, and the first sign of any involvement at this level by an NFL team," NFL Mexico's Director General Arturo Olivé said at a team press conference. "We are pleased and grateful to the entire Broncos organization for this great support."

The partnership was a result of the NFL's International Home Market Area Program. The Broncos were one of nine teams awarded Mexico in 2021.