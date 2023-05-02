Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos Foundation partners with NFL Mexico on Tochito outreach programs in Mexico

May 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM
AnnouncementTW

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation has partnered with NFL Mexico on Tochito outreach programs in Mexico, it was announced during Friday's press conference in Mexico City.

Tochito is Mexico's national flag football program launched by the league in 2000.

As part of the partnership, the Denver Broncos Foundation will support 60 schools across Mexico City and Monterrey with in-school programming. Schools will receive flag football kits (footballs, flags, bags, etc.) and teachers will be able to become certified in football fundamentals.

Additionally, the Broncos will sponsor two age groups in nationwide flag football tournaments for both co-ed and girls flag leagues.

"Through this partnership with NFL Mexico, the Broncos are able to provide consistent outreach aligned with our mission, vision and values for the Foundation," Vice President of Community Impact Allie Engelken said. "Not only are we able to help grow the game at its basic level through in-school programming, but we can also support those who have already found their love for the game through the tournaments. It's a unique opportunity NFL Mexico presented IHMA teams, and we're excited to be a part of it."

"This is the first commitment of its type and amount of any team, and the first sign of any involvement at this level by an NFL team," NFL Mexico's Director General Arturo Olivé said at a team press conference. "We are pleased and grateful to the entire Broncos organization for this great support."

The partnership was a result of the NFL's International Home Market Area Program. The Broncos were one of nine teams awarded Mexico in 2021.

The program allows clubs like the Broncos to have access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico as part of a long-term, strategic effort to build their global brand while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

Related Content

news

'The shock waves may never subside': An oral history of the Broncos' franchise-altering trade for John Elway

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the greatest trade in Broncos history, we're taking a look back in time at the deal that turned the Denver Broncos into one of the top franchises in the NFL.

news

Mile High Morning: Rounding up 2023 Broncos draft grades

While we won't fully know how the Broncos' 2023 draft class pans out for a few years, the instant draft grades are already here.

news

Broncos exercise fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy

The 15th-overall pick in 2020, Jeudy posted the best season of his career in 2022 as he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

news

Mile High Morning: Marvin Mims Jr. and Drew Sanders faced off in high-school playoffs before becoming Broncos teammates

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider details in a new feature, Mims and Sanders competed against each other in the 2019 Class 5A Division I state semifinals in Texas.

news

'That was something we were looking for': Broncos fill need with trade for TE Adam Trautman

The Broncos added three players in the top-100 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. The following day, they found a way to add another

news

'We're playing the best players': Broncos' 2023 rookie class will get chance to compete for early playing time

"Once they're sitting in that meeting room, how they arrive is of no importance to us at that point," HC Sean Payton said. "… They'll all have a piece of tape on the front of their helmet with their last name, and we're just going to go by what we see."

news

Who did the Broncos draft? A complete list of Denver's 2023 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select C Alex Forsyth with 257th-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

A 28-game starter at center over the last three seasons, Forsyth did not allow a sack in 2022 and was named a second-team All-American.

news

Broncos acquire TE Adam Trautman, seventh-round pick from Saints for sixth-round selection

The Dayton product has recorded 60 career catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

news

Broncos draft S JL Skinner with 183rd-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Broncos have added another defensive back to their roster.

news

An open highway: Why WR Marvin Mims Jr. stood out to the Broncos

"You still saw the speed and the way he tracks the ball and the hands and the toughness in the run game for a guy who's not that big," General Manager George Paton said. "His transition after the catch on the screens. We just feel, for his size, he's really tough."

Advertising