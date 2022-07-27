Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos Charities launches London Raffle

Jul 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities launched the London Raffle, with the prize of a five-day London excursion including tickets to watch the Broncos take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium (Sunday, Oct. 30).

All proceeds from the London Raffle will benefit Denver Broncos Charities, the nonprofit arm of the team.

The one-of-a-kind experience for two includes:

  • First-class roundtrip airfare, courtesy of United Airlines
  • Accommodations for a five-night stay in the heart of London
  • Two lower-level tickets to see the Broncos take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium (Sunday, Oct. 30)
  • Behind-the-scenes experiences at a private practice and on game day
  • London attractions and excursions and more!

Raffle tickets will be available online from Wednesday, July 27, at 8 a.m. MT through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Noon MT. Fans can also enter the London Raffle in person at Empower Field at Mile High during Denver's two preseason contests on Saturday, Aug. 13 (vs. Dallas) and Saturday, Aug. 27 (vs. Minnesota). Tickets will be sold at Raffle kiosks on the 100 Level (Sections 100, 108, 116, 125) beginning when gates open through halftime.

Only one winner will be selected. The winning ticket number will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Noon MT. In compliance with Colorado Raffle law, London Raffle tickets can only be purchased by someone 18+ and in the state of Colorado.

For more information, including the official London Raffle Rules & Regulations, visit www.denverbroncos.com/LondonRaffle.

