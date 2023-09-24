Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 23, 2023 at 07:00 PM
ways_to_watch_MIA

The Broncos will travel to Miami to play the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After two close losses at home, the Broncos will travel to the east coast to play their first road game of the season against the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. Miami has started off its season with impressive wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots and will pose a tough test for the visiting Broncos, who are looking for their first win of the season.

Denver will look to improve upon strong first-half performances to earn a complete win. Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Broncos on three touchdown drives to start their contest against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, highlighted by the first NFL touchdowns for two rookies, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. On defense, the Broncos will look to slow down the league's top-ranked offense in yards per game and could have their hands full with the dynamic trio of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Denver's pass rush recorded four sacks against Washington last week — including two from outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper — and will look to pressure Tagovailoa on Sunday. The Broncos will try for their first win in Miami since 2011, but they have won three of their last four meetings with the Dolphins.

INJURY UPDATE

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were ruled out of the game, and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) is listed as questionable. Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) was not given a game status and is expected to be available for Sunday's game.

For Miami, running back Salvon Ahmed is doubtful to play with a groin injury. The following Dolphins are questionable for Sunday's game: T Terron Armstead, DB Elijah Campbell, DT Raekwon Davis, TE Julian Hill, TE Tyler Kroft, LB Jaelan Phillips and WR Jaylen Waddle.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 98 or 388 or on the SXM app on channel 809.

news

Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins | Week 3

As Head Coach Sean Payton and Co. look to earn their first win of the 2023 campaign, here's a look at a matchup to watch, a stat to know and a question for the Broncos to answer.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons, OLB Frank Clark ruled out for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety for a Week 3 meeting with one of the NFL's top offenses.
news

Mile High Morning: OC Joe Lombardi evaluates run-game performance through two weeks

Lombardi said game situations have dictated a more pass-heavy approach against Las Vegas and Washington.
news

'You can see it': DC Vance Joseph remains confident in Broncos' defensive potential ahead of test vs. Dolphins

"We're on our way, guys," Joseph said. "Again, I'm not discouraged at all. It's Week 2. There's enough good football on tape — both weeks — to say we're going to be a good defense."
news

'We've got to be at our best': STC Ben Kotwica hopes to continue strong special teams play against Dolphins

Kotwica was impressed by all facets of the special teams unit in Week 2 against Washington.
news

Injury Report: DT Mike Purcell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of matchup with Dolphins

Tackle Garett Bolles improved to a full participant with his ankle injury.
news

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell emphasizing importance of fundamentals against top-ranked Miami offense

Jewell said the Broncos have the talent and playmakers to win games on defense.
news

Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton, QB Russell Wilson calling upon previous experience to rebound from tough start

In 2017, the Payton-led Saints responded from an 0-2 start to win 11 games and earn a postseason appearance. Wilson, meanwhile, has bounced back from each of his two career 0-2 starts to make the playoffs.
news

'It's going to be a surreal moment': CB Pat Surtain II, WR Brandon Johnson prepare to play in same stadium their fathers played in decades ago

Both players are looking forward to their Florida homecomings in a critical matchup against Miami.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) also did not practice.
