Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: How to watch, listen and live stream

After two close losses at home, the Broncos will travel to the east coast to play their first road game of the season against the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. Miami has started off its season with impressive wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots and will pose a tough test for the visiting Broncos, who are looking for their first win of the season.

Denver will look to improve upon strong first-half performances to earn a complete win. Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Broncos on three touchdown drives to start their contest against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, highlighted by the first NFL touchdowns for two rookies, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. On defense, the Broncos will look to slow down the league's top-ranked offense in yards per game and could have their hands full with the dynamic trio of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Denver's pass rush recorded four sacks against Washington last week — including two from outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper — and will look to pressure Tagovailoa on Sunday. The Broncos will try for their first win in Miami since 2011, but they have won three of their last four meetings with the Dolphins.

INJURY UPDATE

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were ruled out of the game, and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) is listed as questionable. Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) was not given a game status and is expected to be available for Sunday's game.

For Miami, running back Salvon Ahmed is doubtful to play with a groin injury. The following Dolphins are questionable for Sunday's game: T Terron Armstead, DB Elijah Campbell, DT Raekwon Davis, TE Julian Hill, TE Tyler Kroft, LB Jaelan Phillips and WR Jaylen Waddle.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 98 or 388 or on the SXM app on channel 809.

