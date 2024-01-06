Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:25 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
The Broncos will finish their 2023 regular season just as they opened it: with a crucial divisional battle against the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, Denver will travel to Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders and will face a Las Vegas team with a new head coach and starting quarterback. Though both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, a Denver victory would give the Broncos their first winning season since 2016.
In its first game of the 2024 calendar year, Denver will look to replicate the formula that helped them secure a memorable New Year's Eve win: lockdown defense and reliable production and ball security from its offense. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham started the Raiders' final two games last season and will face his former team in his second start with the Broncos. Stidham will have an opportunity to build off his winning performance in Week 17, in which he threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and did not turn the ball over. Denver's defense has held opposing offenses to single-digit point totals in its past three divisional games and has not allowed any of its AFC West rivals to score 20 points this season. In addition to team accomplishments, several players could reach statistical milestones. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper needs 1.5 sacks to become the first Bronco since 2018 to notch double-digit sacks, while inside linebacker Alex Singleton needs at least 10 tackles to secure his 13th game with double-digit tackles this season. Kicker Wil Lutz could make Broncos history of his own with two made field goals, which would set the franchise single-season record.
INJURY UPDATE
The Broncos have ruled out right tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) for Sunday's game against the Raiders. For Las Vegas, tight end Michael Mayer (toe) and running back Josh Jacobs (quad) have been ruled out, tackle Thayer Munford is listed as doubtful and fullback Jakob Johnson and cornerback Brandon Facyson are listed as questionable.
HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM
WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: FOX
Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Matt Millen
Sideline: Megan Olivi
WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+
Stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.
An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.
WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket
Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.
LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM
Listen on channel 139 or 384 on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
Instagram: @Broncos
Twitter: @Broncos
Facebook: Denver Broncos