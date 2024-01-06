Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos will finish their 2023 regular season just as they opened it: with a crucial divisional battle against the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, Denver will travel to Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders and will face a Las Vegas team with a new head coach and starting quarterback. Though both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, a Denver victory would give the Broncos their first winning season since 2016.

In its first game of the 2024 calendar year, Denver will look to replicate the formula that helped them secure a memorable New Year's Eve win: lockdown defense and reliable production and ball security from its offense. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham started the Raiders' final two games last season and will face his former team in his second start with the Broncos. Stidham will have an opportunity to build off his winning performance in Week 17, in which he threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and did not turn the ball over. Denver's defense has held opposing offenses to single-digit point totals in its past three divisional games and has not allowed any of its AFC West rivals to score 20 points this season. In addition to team accomplishments, several players could reach statistical milestones. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper needs 1.5 sacks to become the first Bronco since 2018 to notch double-digit sacks, while inside linebacker Alex Singleton needs at least 10 tackles to secure his 13th game with double-digit tackles this season. Kicker Wil Lutz could make Broncos history of his own with two made field goals, which would set the franchise single-season record.