Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After coming within a touchdown of knocking off the Chiefs in the teams' past three matchups, the Broncos will head to Kansas City with hopes of capturing a divisional win on "Thursday Night Football." Denver is also aiming to play consistent football for four quarters and win its first primetime matchup of the season.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin has made a routine of reaching the end zone in his rookie season, scoring three times in five games. McLaughlin received his first Rookie of the Week nomination for his Week 5 performance against the Jets, in which he scored on a 22-yard reception and rushed nine times for 68 yards. The defense has found a young star of its own in outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who has registered 4.5 sacks over the past two games and will look to put pressure on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Cornerback Pat Surtain II also had one of his best games of the season in Week 5, holding the Jets' Garrett Wilson to a single catch and securing a pivotal fourth-quarter interception for his first takeaway of the season. The special teams clash will also be an exciting matchup; the Broncos and Chiefs boast two of the best special-teams units in the league and have found success in kicking, punting and returning.