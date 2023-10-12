Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

Oct 12, 2023 at 03:00 AM
The Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After coming within a touchdown of knocking off the Chiefs in the teams' past three matchups, the Broncos will head to Kansas City with hopes of capturing a divisional win on "Thursday Night Football." Denver is also aiming to play consistent football for four quarters and win its first primetime matchup of the season.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin has made a routine of reaching the end zone in his rookie season, scoring three times in five games. McLaughlin received his first Rookie of the Week nomination for his Week 5 performance against the Jets, in which he scored on a 22-yard reception and rushed nine times for 68 yards. The defense has found a young star of its own in outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who has registered 4.5 sacks over the past two games and will look to put pressure on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Cornerback Pat Surtain II also had one of his best games of the season in Week 5, holding the Jets' Garrett Wilson to a single catch and securing a pivotal fourth-quarter interception for his first takeaway of the season. The special teams clash will also be an exciting matchup; the Broncos and Chiefs boast two of the best special-teams units in the league and have found success in kicking, punting and returning.

INJURY UPDATE

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) is questionable to make his return against Kansas City, while outside linebacker Frank Clark (illness), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) have been ruled out. Kansas City listed tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end George Karlaftis and punter Tommy Townsend as questionable.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH NATIONALLY: PRIME VIDEO

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: DENVER7

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Jason McCourty

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 158 or 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

