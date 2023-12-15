Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM
The Broncos will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos will complete their three-game stretch of road games with a prime-time contest against the Detroit Lions. With the Broncos entering Week 15 with a 7-6 record and the Lions leading the NFC North at 9-4, the matchup at Ford Field will have plenty of postseason implications. Denver also has the opportunity to sweep the NFC North after wins against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Broncos' defense has excelled over the past two months, but Denver will face a difficult task in slowing down Detroit's offense. The Lions have soared to the top five of the NFL in yardage per game and have done so with a balanced attack, ranking in the top 10 in both average passing and rushing yardage. Detroit has surrendered only 26 sacks, tied for fifth-best in the league, making it a difficult matchup for a Broncos defensive unit that racked up six sacks against the Chargers in Week 14. On offense, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton recorded their 10th touchdown connection last week and will look to make big plays again when they face Detroit. A major factor to watch: the turnover margin. The Broncos' plus-six margin is tied for sixth in the NFL and was a main reason behind Denver's strong stretch of play, while the Lions are tied for 25th with a minus-6 margin.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos ruled out tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot) and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) for Saturday's game against Detroit and listed safety P.J. Locke (neck) as questionable after limited participation in Thursday's practice. Denver did not assign game statuses to defensive tackle Mike Purcell, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, tight end Chris Manhertz, guard Quinn Meinerz and running back Samaje Perine.

For Detroit, quarterback Hendon Hooker has been ruled out, while wide receiver Josh Reynolds, tackle Taylor Decker, defensive tackle Benito Jones and center Frank Ragnow have been listed as questionable.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: DENVER7

WATCH OUT OF MARKET ON TV: NFL Network

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: JP Shadrack

Analyst: Mike Golic

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 82 or 226 on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

