Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

While the Bills boast one of the league's most electric offenses, led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Broncos' defensive improvement in the games before their Week 9 bye provides plenty of reason for optimism. Outside linebacker Baron Browning registered two sacks and a forced fumble in his second game of the season in Week 8 against the Chiefs, while safety Justin Simmons won his first AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass against Kansas City. Denver finished that game with a plus-four advantage in the turnover battle and will look to replicate that formula against Buffalo, which has had 14 giveaways this season, tied for seventh-most in the league. Offensively, wide receiver Courtland Sutton has already tied his best single-season mark with six touchdown receptions, while running back Javonte Williams is coming off a season-best 85 rushing yards in the Broncos' win over the Chiefs. With a victory, the Broncos would record their first three-game win streak since the first three weeks of the 2021 season.