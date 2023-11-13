Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 13, 2023 at 03:00 AM
9_23_waystowatch_away_BUF

The Broncos will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The well-rested Broncos will travel east for a "Monday Night Football" showdown with the 5-4 Buffalo Bills. Denver is seeking to extend its two-game winning streak and capitalize on the momentum from its home wins over the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Bills boast one of the league's most electric offenses, led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Broncos' defensive improvement in the games before their Week 9 bye provides plenty of reason for optimism. Outside linebacker Baron Browning registered two sacks and a forced fumble in his second game of the season in Week 8 against the Chiefs, while safety Justin Simmons won his first AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass against Kansas City. Denver finished that game with a plus-four advantage in the turnover battle and will look to replicate that formula against Buffalo, which has had 14 giveaways this season, tied for seventh-most in the league. Offensively, wide receiver Courtland Sutton has already tied his best single-season mark with six touchdown receptions, while running back Javonte Williams is coming off a season-best 85 rushing yards in the Broncos' win over the Chiefs. With a victory, the Broncos would record their first three-game win streak since the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos do not have any players who were assigned game statuses, which indicates everyone on the active roster will be available to play. For Buffalo, cornerback Christian Benford and safety Micah Hyde have been ruled out. Linebacker Terrel Bernard is listed as questionable for the game.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+

Stream prime-time games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Ross Tucker

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 81 or 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills | Week 10

As Denver looks to earn its third consecutive win, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Injury Report: No Broncos assigned game statuses for Week 10 vs. Bills

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for that week's contest.
news

'It's getting better': Broncos' defense looking to continue recent improvement in matchup vs. Bills

"You can't panic," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Just keep coaching — that's what we do. It's more about thinking [rather] than being emotional and finding the reasons why we weren't playing good. That's my job."
news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning, G Ben Powers remain full practice participants ahead of Week 10

Denver, which will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," does not have any other players listed on its injury report.
news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic names Marvin Mims Jr. as midseason All-Rookie team selection

A midseason article by The Athletic included Mims as the best special teamer among all rookies.
news

'There's no better script to get a season turned around': Broncos looking to earn third consecutive win in 'Monday Night Football' matchup vs. Bills

"If we want to get to where we want to get to, we've got to go through teams like Buffalo," safety Justin Simmons said. "It's going to be a fun one."
news

'You definitely embrace it': Broncos eager to play on national stage in 'Monday Night Football' matchup against Bills

Denver players are looking forward to their second prime-time game and silencing the notoriously rowdy Buffalo crowd.
news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, OLB Baron Browning lone Broncos listed on practice report ahead of Week 10

As the Broncos return from the bye week, they have just two players listed on their injury report.
news

Denver Broncos Foundation kicks off partnership with Science of Sport with STEM Field Day

Science of Sport's mission is to develop an interdisciplinary STEM curriculum and programming that is relevant through hands-on, mind-on learning through the incorporation of sports.

news

Mile High Morning: G Quinn Meinerz says offensive line finding cohesiveness and consistency

Meinerz also highlighted the Broncos' improvement in the run game and stopping opposing defensive lines.
news

Broncos sign CB Reese Taylor to practice squad

Taylor is an undrafted rookie from Purdue who competed with the Chiefs during the offseason.

Advertising