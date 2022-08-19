Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

While the Bills have announced that their starters will play a "healthy amount" on Saturday, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that Buffalo's plans will not impact Denver's. He added that they are not planning to play quarterback Russell Wilson, as veteran Josh Johnson is expected to get the start, and starters will likely not receive much time, as Aric DiLalla wrote. But there should still some intrigue as Denver continues to evaluate its depth at several key positions. Wide receiver has been particularly interesting after Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil had impressive games in the preseason opener vs. Dallas. And while the Bills have star quarterback Josh Allen on the field, defensive players like Baron Browning and P.J. Locke will be worth watching; after strong performances vs. the Cowboys, how will they fare against Buffalo's first-teamers? We'll have to watch to find out.