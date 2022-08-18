Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: Denver to stick to preseason plan as Bills prepare to play starters

Aug 18, 2022 at 05:56 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No matter what their preseason opponents have planned, the Broncos will follow their own schedule.

Hours after the Buffalo Bills announced they would play their starters "a healthy amount" this weekend against the Broncos, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett maintained he would move forward with his own plan.

"It's about our team," Hackett said. "Our team and our team only. The only time it will ever affect the kind of the things that we do is during the season."

Hackett did not say outright whether his starters would play, but he again insinuated that the team's starters would see, at most, few snaps this weekend against Buffalo.

"We're still working through that," Hackett said. "You guys know my philosophy: [Preseason is about] risk-reward. … In the end, I want to do what's right for the team."

Hackett did reveal that he expects to start Josh Johnson at quarterback before Brett Rypien relieves him on Saturday. Russell Wilson did not play against the Cowboys, and the team does not plan for him to play this weekend, either.

"He always wants to be out there," Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten said. "You saw him warming up [against Dallas]. He loves this game; he loves this team. Any opportunity that he could step inside the white lines, it's a privilege. He realizes that every time you put a helmet on you don't know what's going to happen the next play. He really loves his game, and that's what we love about him. But yeah, we're not going to do that."

Outten said Wilson has not requested to play in the preseason — and it doesn't appear that he will make his Broncos debut in Buffalo.

Hackett's comments this week suggest many of Wilson's teammates will follow the same path.

*REACTING TO ADVERSITY *
The Broncos' defense began Thursday's practice with a strong red-zone period in which the offense struggled to get much going.

"It was great to see the defense getting after it," Hackett said. "For those first two periods, that was all defense. I was a defensive head coach and then after that, I switched back to offense. The defense is playing really well and the offense has to step up. That wasn't good enough. They didn't do good enough. There were some mental errors, there were some missed blocks, there were some drops and all that kind of stuff. It wasn't just one guy, it was a combination of everybody."

The period was more than just good film for the defense. It was also an opportunity for Denver's offense to show its ability to respond to adversity.

"The reality of it is that they have to work through that stuff," Hackett said. "That happens. You saw it this past game when we started slow on offense, but the great thing was that they stuck together and we were able to rebound and score three consecutive drives in a row. That's part of the process. They have to learn that stuff."

The Broncos' offense rebounded late in practice, as the unit found success in a move-the-ball scenario.

"It was great to see the offense hop out there, and they had a really good two-minute drive and some other things," Hackett said. "That's the whole process. They got to learn how to get through that stuff."

WHAT NOT TO WEAR

Two of the Broncos' coordinators received Super Bowl rings from their win last season with the Rams, but neither coach is showing his ring off.

Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said he would only bring his ring to the facility if he was asked by a player, but he does wear it each evening at home.

"I put my ring on every night," Stukes said. "My wife looks at me like I'm crazy, but I put it on."

Stukes and Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero can both tell their players are motivated to earn a ring of their own.

"They were over it," Evero said. "They want their own now."

Related Content

news

Player Q&A: K'Waun Williams reflects on joining the Broncos' secondary, playing with Russell Wilson

K'Waun Williams may be new to the Broncos this season, but the veteran cornerback brings a wealth of knowledge and Super Bowl experience to the defense.

news

Injury Report: Billy Turner misses practice, gets 'extra treatment' on injured knee

Turner previously was excused on Wednesday for a personal matter, according to HC Nathaniel Hackett.

news

Mile High Morning: Champ Bailey calls playing for Broncos the 'best thing that ever happened' on 'Cut To It' podcast

"There was no better transition for me in my career than going to Denver," Bailey said.

news

Broncos Notebook: As Melvin Gordon III aims to prove he deserves major role, his focus is on winning a Super Bowl

Plus, HC Nathaniel Hackett explains where Billy Turner will work along the offensive line.

news

Injury Report: Ronald Darby returns to practice, Lloyd Cushenberry III held out for minor knee injury

This was Darby's first practice since Aug. 8, when he suffered a chest contusion while defending a deep pass to Courtland Sutton.

news

Randy Gradishar not selected for final consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee has not selected Gradishar to proceed for consideration for the Class of 2023.

news

Mile High Morning: Former SMU teammates Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn reunite in Denver

Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn were a dynamic receiving duo at SMU, and now they're playing together again on the Broncos.

news

Broncos Notebook: Why a Week 1 focus could keep Denver's starters out of preseason games

Plus, D.J. Jones explains the defensive line's moniker and Jerry Jeudy explains what it's like to face Pat Surtain II.

news

Ready for game day: How Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett puts together a game plan

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is known for his relentless energy, but his football mind may be his most impressive trait.

news

Broncos waive five players to reach 85-player roster limit

Denver was required to make the moves before 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Injury Report: Lloyd Cushenberry III and Luke Wattenberg held out of practice, Marquiss Spencer exits late

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team was "resting [Cushenberry] up [and] just making sure he's good."

Advertising