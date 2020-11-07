Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After an energizing and thrilling comeback victory over the Chargers, the Broncos can even their season record with a win in Atlanta. The Falcons started 0-5 but have since rebounded with two wins in their last three games.

As usual, the Falcons have a talented offense led by 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan and star wideouts Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. The Broncos' secondary will have its hands full, especially since cornerback A.J. Bouye has been ruled out for the game with a concussion. This year, the Falcons also added running back Todd Gurley, who was the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year and currently is on pace for an 1,000-yard, 16-touchdown season with Atlanta. With DE Shelby Harris currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Denver's front seven will need strong performances from its reserves, which will likely include Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, DeMarcus Walker and Sylvester Williams.

Where the Falcons have struggled most, though, is on defense. Their defense ranks 14th in rushing yards allowed per play, but against the pass, Atlanta ranks 31st in yards allowed per play, and they are 24th in sacks per passing attempt. After an offensive explosion in the second half a week ago, QB Drew Lock and Co. should have the opportunity to pick up where they left off. If they can't, it could be a long day considering how productive Atlanta's offense can be.

INJURY UPDATE

As mentioned above, the Broncos ruled out Bouye for the game. They also listed CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), TE Nick Vannett (foot) and S Trey Marshall (illness) as questionable.

UPDATE: WR Diontae Spencer, who was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, has been downgraded to out.

Atlanta, meanwhile, ruled out three players: DE Dante Fowler Jr., DE Takkarist McKinley and CB Jordan Miller. Ridley, who leads the team in receiving yards, is listed as questionable.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Rich Gannon

Sideline: Jay Feely

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-market fans can stream the game on DenverBroncos.com or in the Broncos 365 app via mobile web on iOS on iPhones and iPads and through the Yahoo Sports app. Streaming is available on Android devices on the Yahoo Sports app only.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SPANISH RADIO (KNRV - 1150 AM)

Play-by-Play: Carlos Valdez

Analyst: Salvador Hernandez

