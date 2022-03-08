Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos announce $10,000 donation to increase Colorado female participation in youth sports

Mar 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Denver Broncos are proud to announce a $10,000 donation to Every Kid Sports in conjunction with International Women's Day (March 8). The donation will support increased participation of Colorado females in youth sports via the Every Kid Sports Pass, with an emphasis on NFL FLAG football leagues and programs.

The donation was made via the team's Empowerment Summit initiative, a Denver Broncos Inspire Change program geared towards student-athletes who identify as female.

Natalie Hummel, Founder and Executive Director of Every Kid Sports states, "Equity and inclusion are extremely important and we are honored to receive a donation from the Broncos Empowerment Summit initiative. We look forward to facilitating increased access to youth sports in the Colorado community, through our Every Kids Sports Pass, and I'm excited to see more girls play flag football."

Every Kid Sports is a leading national non-profit organization that partners with organizations to help cover the recreational youth sports registration fees for children ages 4-18. For over a decade, the Every Kid Sports Pass has removed financial barriers to youth sports participation by providing income-restricted families funding up to $150, four times a year, per child, for participation in sports of their child's choice. The Every Kid Sports mission is to help kids from income-restricted families participate in youth sports so that they can experience the positive benefits of playing.

"We are proud to partner with Every Kid Sports to remove the financial barrier of youth sports participation and provide increased opportunities for young females in Colorado to play NFL FLAG football," said Denver Broncos Senior Manager of Community Development Liz Jeralds. "We hope to see more young women get involved with football at a young age and continue playing in high school and beyond."

Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos announced that Denver Broncos Charities will fund girls high school flag football in three Denver Metro Area school districts starting this fall.

To learn more about the Every Kid Sports Pass and to see if your family qualifies, please visit: https://everykidsports.org/Pass/.

