Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos and Betfred USA Sports announce multi-year partnership ahead of Betfred launching a Colorado presence

Jun 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM
200616_betfred

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and Betfred USA Sports, the U.S. subsidiary of Manchester, United Kingdom, based Betfred Group, announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday ahead of Betfred opening its sportsbook at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk, Colo, on Wednesday.

The agreement with the Broncos makes Betfred an official partner and includes plans for a sports betting lounge outside of Empower Field at Mile High in addition to media marketing opportunities and stadium signage. Fans (21 years or older) can visit the activation pregame to receive assistance on placing bets with the Betfred digital app and view live odds.

"We're extremely proud of our partnership with Saratoga and are excited to be part of the rich gaming community in Black Hawk. We knew we needed to be aggressive upon entering the Colorado market with a Vegas-quality sportsbook and a sponsorship agreement with the Denver Broncos, one of the premier franchises in US sports. We look forward to launching our online platform right before football season," Bryan Bennett Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports said.

Sam Gerrity, Vice President of Business Development for Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, added "We could not be happier with our partnership with Betfred and its decades of retail and online sports betting experience. Saratoga strives to deliver a premium guest experience, and we believe the Betfred sportsbook continues to build on that promise."

"Betfred's combination of a physical sportsbook at Saratoga Casino, extensive retail offerings in Europe and an upcoming online offering make them an organization we think Broncos fans will enjoy engaging with," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. "They are relatively new to Colorado and are enthusiastic to be a part of gameday at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Through a tailgate activation featuring a gaming lounge adjacent to Sports Legends Mall, we will be able to provide our fans with a new and exciting onsite experience at our stadium."

The Betfred sportsbook opens on Wednesday, coinciding with the reopening of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk after a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus. For complete details regarding the health and safety plan surrounding the re-open, visit www.saratogacasinobh.com.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1600 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market.

About Saratoga Casino

Saratoga Casino Black Hawk is located in the historic town of Black Hawk, Colorado and features over 425 slot machines, 10 table games, a full-service restaurant, bar and a variety of guest services. Saratoga Casino Black Hawk is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC which is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY and also owns and oversees the daily operations of Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, NY. Further information can be found at www.saratogacasinobh.com.

Related Content

news

Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien gain valuable experience in loss to Bills

There might not be much to celebrate after Saturday's 42-15 defeat, but there is plenty to learn from.

news

'That was a big-boy catch': Rookie Montrell Washington making plays as both a receiver and returner

Plus, find out how the Broncos plan to attack their struggles in the run game and what Nik Bonitto is focused on as the team approaches Week 1.

news

#DENvsBUF postgame injury update: CB Michael Ojemudia suffers dislocated elbow

Outside linebacker Malik Reed left the game with an eye injury, but said he was feeling "pretty good."

news

Broncos' backups can't keep pace with Bills' starters, fall 42-15

Ahead of their preseason matchup with the Bills, the Broncos knew they would face a challenge.

news

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills on August 20, 2022.

news

Under the Headset: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero on leading the Broncos' defense

We sat down with Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero to talk about two of his key players, his defensive philosophy, what he wants Broncos Country to know about him and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Russell Wilson may be in the best situation of his career and poised to win the AFC West

"I don't think Russ has ever had the situation offensively that he has in Denver [with] elite scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show.

news

Sacco Sez: A new era with the Bills

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' history with the Bills as the two teams prepare to face off in the preseason.

news

Broncos Notebook: Denver to stick to preseason plan as Bills prepare to play starters

Plus, HC Nathaniel Hackett details the offense's ability to rebound during Thursday's practice.

news

Player Q&A: K'Waun Williams reflects on joining the Broncos' secondary, playing with Russell Wilson

K'Waun Williams may be new to the Broncos this season, but the veteran cornerback brings a wealth of knowledge and Super Bowl experience to the defense.

news

Injury Report: Billy Turner misses practice, gets 'extra treatment' on injured knee

Turner previously was excused on Wednesday for a personal matter, according to HC Nathaniel Hackett.

news

Mile High Morning: Champ Bailey calls playing for Broncos the 'best thing that ever happened' on 'Cut To It' podcast

"There was no better transition for me in my career than going to Denver," Bailey said.

Advertising