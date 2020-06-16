Denver Broncos and Betfred USA Sports announce multi-year partnership ahead of Betfred launching a Colorado presence

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and Betfred USA Sports, the U.S. subsidiary of Manchester, United Kingdom, based Betfred Group, announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday ahead of Betfred opening its sportsbook at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk, Colo, on Wednesday.

The agreement with the Broncos makes Betfred an official partner and includes plans for a sports betting lounge outside of Empower Field at Mile High in addition to media marketing opportunities and stadium signage. Fans (21 years or older) can visit the activation pregame to receive assistance on placing bets with the Betfred digital app and view live odds.

"We're extremely proud of our partnership with Saratoga and are excited to be part of the rich gaming community in Black Hawk. We knew we needed to be aggressive upon entering the Colorado market with a Vegas-quality sportsbook and a sponsorship agreement with the Denver Broncos, one of the premier franchises in US sports. We look forward to launching our online platform right before football season," Bryan Bennett Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports said.

Sam Gerrity, Vice President of Business Development for Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, added "We could not be happier with our partnership with Betfred and its decades of retail and online sports betting experience. Saratoga strives to deliver a premium guest experience, and we believe the Betfred sportsbook continues to build on that promise."

"Betfred's combination of a physical sportsbook at Saratoga Casino, extensive retail offerings in Europe and an upcoming online offering make them an organization we think Broncos fans will enjoy engaging with," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. "They are relatively new to Colorado and are enthusiastic to be a part of gameday at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Through a tailgate activation featuring a gaming lounge adjacent to Sports Legends Mall, we will be able to provide our fans with a new and exciting onsite experience at our stadium."

The Betfred sportsbook opens on Wednesday, coinciding with the reopening of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk after a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus. For complete details regarding the health and safety plan surrounding the re-open, visit www.saratogacasinobh.com.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1600 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market.

About Saratoga Casino