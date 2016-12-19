Denver Broncos | News

DeMarcus Ware honored to receive 2016 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award

Dec 19, 2016 at 07:27 AM

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —** Denver media selected 12-year veteran linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the winner of the 10th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, which is awarded to players who exhibit enthusiam, honesty and open interaction with media members.

161219_waregoodguy_CP.jpg

"It's an honor and a privilege," Ware said, "when you get an award and it's unexpected, not because it's something that you do, but it's just because of something that you are. ... You're going to have days where you lose a game and you've got to go and talk about the things you don't want to talk about, but also you have the good games to where they're going to praise you for everything that you do. So I think you've always just got to be the middle man and have that mediocre-type feel throughout whatever you do, and that's how I've been all my life."

"DeMarcus was the clear winner this year," said Jeff Legwold, president of the Pro Football Writers of America and Broncos beat writer for ESPN.com. "Those who named him as the winner cited his willingness not only to take the time, but to discuss a wide range of issues then offer comments of substance. Many of those who voted also noted Ware treated people with the kind of respect that is remembered long after the interviews have concluded."

Created in honor of former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, who was shot and killed Jan. 1, 2007, the annual award commends players who exemplify Williams' same qualities that endeared him to the press who cover the team on a daily basis.

"I just want to thank the Denver Broncos," Ware added. "R.I.P. to Darrent Williams. I always be praying for guys that have always changed people. I can tell when he was talking about him, how big he was for this organization. I really take that in and tell everybody thank you."

Previous winners of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award were Brandon Marshall (2015), Terrance Knighton (2014), Chris Harris Jr. (2013), Wesley Woodyard (2012), Champ Bailey (2011), Mario Haggan (2010), Elvis Dumervil (2009), Ebenezer Ekuban (2008) and John Lynch (2007).

Editor's note: This story has been updated with quotes from Ware's press conference.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions set for prime-time slot on Saturday, Dec. 16 on NFL Network

Denver is now set to play five prime-time games this season.
news

K Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

Over the Broncos' three November games, Lutz went a perfect 11-of-11 on field goals.
news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Johnson off to hot start in second season

Through the team's first four games, Johnson is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three, and he's totaled 113 yards on seven receptions.
news

More than a dozen former Broncos named Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Ring of Famers Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam are among the retired former Broncos under consideration by the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
news

Randy Gradishar named a Senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

One of the greatest defenders in Broncos history is one step away from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

Washington previously spent four seasons with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
news

'It was life-changing for me': DeMarcus Ware's Super Bowl 50 teammates and coaches reflect on the Hall of Famer's impact in Denver

"I think his leadership qualities and the energy that he had and that he brought to the room was definitely a catalyst of getting us over the hump," Von Miller said.
news

In Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, DeMarcus Ware shares the powerful journey of his life

The former Broncos great and Super Bowl 50 champion detailed the challenges he faced in his youth that shaped his Hall of Fame path.
news

'That's a lifetime of memories': DeMarcus Ware reflects on receiving his Hall of Fame gold jacket

The smile that Broncos fans became so accustomed to seeing during Ware's three years in Denver was hard for the Super Bowl 50 champion to contain.
news

Broncos sign ILB Austin Ajiake, place ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve with ACL injury

The veteran linebacker will be sidelined for the duration of the 2023 season.
news

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves advance to next stage in consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

In August, the Seniors and Coach/Contributor committees will pick three former players and one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Hall of Fame.
news

Madden ratings revealed for Pat Surtain II and entire Broncos roster on 'Madden NFL 24'

EA Sports has finished revealing the ratings for your favorite Broncos and other NFL players.
Advertising