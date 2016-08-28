Dekoda Watson shows urgency with big night vs. Rams

"That Dave Chappelle one, they loved it — from Blue Streak," Watson said, laughing. "That was pretty funny. They critiqued me. After that first one, the safety, I didn't celebrate like I was supposed to, I won't tell you the things that they said, but I can't go back there to those days."

Much like his sack celebrations, Watson sees room for improvement in his game. So he's on to the next preseason game. He's not satisfied yet, though some of his teammates have taken notice and think his big plays and willingness to be a consistent force on special teams will earn him a spot once the cuts have been made.

"There's nothing he needs to do more," inside linebacker Brandon Marshall said. "I think his spot is solidified already on the team. He's just got to stay healthy and keep going."

Watson doesn't see it that way, though. He already knows the feeling of being waived or released multiple times, and resting on his laurels would do nothing but keep that window propped open. Plus, what might await him has plenty of potential to be even greater than what he's done so far.