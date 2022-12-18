Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Dec 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Pregame photos: Broncos arrive and prepare for Week 15 game vs. Cardinals

Take a look at the Broncos' pregame preparation before the Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
1 / 40

Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
2 / 40

Justin Simmons and Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
3 / 40

Jerry Jeudy and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Freddie Swain before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
4 / 40

Freddie Swain before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
5 / 40

Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
6 / 40

Kareem Jackson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
7 / 40

Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
8 / 40

Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
9 / 40

P.J. Locke before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
10 / 40

Jonathon Cooper before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
11 / 40

Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson and Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
12 / 40

Kareem Jackson and Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
13 / 40

Damarri Mathis before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Calvin Anderson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
14 / 40

Calvin Anderson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
15 / 40

Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
16 / 40

Courtland Sutton before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Greg Dulcich before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
17 / 40

Greg Dulcich before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
18 / 40

Dalton Risner before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
19 / 40

Randy Gregory before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
20 / 40

Mike Purcell before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
21 / 40

Pat Surtain II before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
22 / 40

DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
23 / 40

Eric Saubert before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
24 / 40

Brandon McManus before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
25 / 40

D.J. Jones before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Billy Turner before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
26 / 40

Billy Turner before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
27 / 40

Courtland Sutton before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
28 / 40

Montrell Washington before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
29 / 40

Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
30 / 40

Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Greg Dulcich before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
31 / 40

Greg Dulcich before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
32 / 40

Kareem Jackson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
33 / 40

Russell Wilson before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
34 / 40

Quinn Meinerz before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Marlon Mack before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
35 / 40

Marlon Mack before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
36 / 40

Justin Simmons before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
37 / 40

Justin Simmons before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
38 / 40

Brett Rypien before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Latavius Murray before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
39 / 40

Latavius Murray before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Latavius Murray before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
40 / 40

Latavius Murray before the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DENVER — All four of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals will available to play.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder/illness), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) and guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) were not among the Broncos' inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Risner will make his return to the field after missing his first game of the season against the Chiefs.

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is no longer on the Broncos' active roster.

Denver will be without wide receivers Kendall Hinton and Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson. All three players were previously ruled out.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well. Both players were moved from IR to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below:

Inactives_Cardinals

Related Content

news

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.

news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.

news

Justin Simmons inactive for Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

Simmons was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

news

P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jaguars

Locke was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

news

DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday.

news

Quinn Meinerz among Broncos active for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Chargers

Meinerz has not played since the Broncos' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

WR Tyrie Cleveland, OL Billy Turner active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Colts

Turner, who has rehabbed from a knee injury, is active for the first time in 2022.

news

NT D.J. Jones, G Dalton Risner active for Broncos at Raiders

news

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

Advertising