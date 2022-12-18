Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Take a look at the Broncos' pregame preparation before the Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
DENVER — All four of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals will available to play.
Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder/illness), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) and guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) were not among the Broncos' inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff.
Risner will make his return to the field after missing his first game of the season against the Chiefs.
Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is no longer on the Broncos' active roster.
Denver will be without wide receivers Kendall Hinton and Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson. All three players were previously ruled out.
Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well. Both players were moved from IR to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
