Denver Broncos | News

Dalton Risner commits more than $16,000 to local organizations to benefit COVID-19 relief after radiothon

Jun 08, 2020 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200601_risner

DENVER — As far as Dalton Risner knows, his beloved small hometown of Wiggins, Colorado, has not been hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

But his new home of Denver has.

Across Denver County, there have been more than 6,000 cases and 300 deaths, and so many others have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, those who face food insecurity have been under particular duress. Organizations that work to provide meals now face an increased need for supplies and fund.

To that end, Dalton Risner took part in a radiothon fundraiser on KOA on May 7 and raised more than $16,000 for three organizations: Food Bank of the Rockies, Volunteers of America's Meals on Wheels program and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. On Monday, June 1, he presented each organization with more than $5,000 each from his RisnerUp Foundation.

"We wanted a way to help out and we knew that there was a lot of companies like Food Bank of the Rockies, like Meals on Wheels, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, that are doing such great things for families in need, and those families are in even more dire need with COVID-19 going on," Risner said. "One, we wanted to help those people out. We wanted to [make] a positive impact in the Denver community, as well as RisnerUp — we wanted to do something special and … do something great with their money. All around, it's just a win-win for everybody. We just wanted to help, and it was so awesome to have so much support from the Denver community to be able to donate $16,000 between three charities."

risner3

As he presented a check to a representative from the food bank, you couldn't tell Risner's expression underneath his protective mask, but you could tell he was proud. After starting his foundation, this donation marked a big step.

"This radiothon was probably the biggest fundraiser that we've done, and that's my dream," Risner said. "Obviously, as a kid you daydream about playing in the stadium, but another daydream that I have and dreams I have with my foundation as I get older is being able to donate money like this to big organizations and actually make a real impact. Sometimes a call to certain kids makes a huge impact, but even more importantly than that, we want to actually make real impacts — help kids get meals, help families have meals — which is what we did with the radiothon, and that meant so much. I hope to see the foundation grow and grow as we stay here in Denver."

Risner, of course, is looking forward to an eventual return to normalcy. An eager volunteer for events in the community, Risner said he misses the face-to-face contact.

"It's been very challenging," Risner said. "With most of the community service that you do, the impact that you have is actually to be around the kids, actually be able to spread your words, spread your testimony, whatever it is — make your impact. But when it's virtual, it's a lot harder to do that. We're doing all we can. We've done virtual visits with Children's Hospital [Colorado], doing a lot with the RisnerUp Foundation in terms of staying in touch with Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs and stuff like that.

"But you've just got to make the biggest impact you can with what's going on. Everyone's facing these battles; we all have to stay home for a while. Things are looking up; we're able to get out more, and we're looking forward to getting back out in the Denver community and getting face-to-face and working hands-on with the community and the RisnerUp Foundation."

200601_risner2

Related Content

news

'The moment is humbling, and it's historical': Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice relishing roles with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

"To me, actually, it's a blessing," Owner & CEO Greg Penner said of being joined by Hobson and Rice in the ownership group. "To have partners like this, their willingness to join us in this endeavor, is a huge blessing. I couldn't be more thankful."

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos players 'fired up' after team meeting with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

After Day 13 of training camp, Broncos players discussed their impressions of the new ownership group and what they hope to see from Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

news

New Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner outlines key requirements for winning organization

"We believe that a winning team and organization require the right people, high expectations, the necessary resources and accountability," Penner said Wednesday.

news

Broncos sign two running backs, place Christopher Allen on injured reserve

The Broncos also designated Tyreik McAllister as waived/injured.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II ranked as NFL's fifth-best cornerback by former QB David Carr

Entering just his second season, Surtain is the youngest player on the list.

news

Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

Tackle Calvin Anderson is taking advantage of his opportunities to get snaps with the starting offensive line, and he credits Wilson for his improvement.

news

Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL owners welcome Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, expect 'outstanding' partner in new Broncos owners

"I think they reinforced the importance of the Denver Broncos to that community, the importance to the NFL and the fact they are enthusiastic about joining this group as well as owning the Broncos and being a part of the Denver community," Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Statement from Joe Ellis

"Looking ahead, I am confident the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group will add to the Broncos' championship tradition on and off the field while putting their own stamp on this great organization," Ellis said.

news

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

"We couldn't be more excited to join the Denver Broncos," Walton said in the statement.

Advertising