Dalton Risner commits more than $16,000 to local organizations to benefit COVID-19 relief after radiothon

As he presented a check to a representative from the food bank, you couldn't tell Risner's expression underneath his protective mask, but you could tell he was proud. After starting his foundation, this donation marked a big step.

"This radiothon was probably the biggest fundraiser that we've done, and that's my dream," Risner said. "Obviously, as a kid you daydream about playing in the stadium, but another daydream that I have and dreams I have with my foundation as I get older is being able to donate money like this to big organizations and actually make a real impact. Sometimes a call to certain kids makes a huge impact, but even more importantly than that, we want to actually make real impacts — help kids get meals, help families have meals — which is what we did with the radiothon, and that meant so much. I hope to see the foundation grow and grow as we stay here in Denver."

Risner, of course, is looking forward to an eventual return to normalcy. An eager volunteer for events in the community, Risner said he misses the face-to-face contact.

"It's been very challenging," Risner said. "With most of the community service that you do, the impact that you have is actually to be around the kids, actually be able to spread your words, spread your testimony, whatever it is — make your impact. But when it's virtual, it's a lot harder to do that. We're doing all we can. We've done virtual visits with Children's Hospital [Colorado], doing a lot with the RisnerUp Foundation in terms of staying in touch with Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs and stuff like that.