Cover 4: Broncos snap streak vs. Chiefs, ride dominant defensive performance to 24-9 win

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

Despite three first-half turnovers for the Chiefs, Mahomes and Co. still entered the fourth quarter trailing by just five points.

Twice, the Broncos failed to capitalize on opportunities in the second half, as they had a field goal blocked and took a sack to push themselves out of field-goal range early in the fourth quarter. The ensuing punt, though, changed the football game. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman muffed the Riley Dixon punt, and rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders recovered the fumble to give Denver the ball at the Kansas City 10-yard line.

Two plays later, Wilson stepped up in the pocket and found Courtland Sutton for a touchdown pass that pushed Denver's lead back to double-digits.

The Chiefs challenged one more time, but the two-score lead proved too much to overcome.

DEFINING STATISTIC

