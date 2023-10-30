Cover 4: Broncos snap streak vs. Chiefs, ride dominant defensive performance to 24-9 win

DENVER — Ding. Dong.
The streak is dead.
The Broncos built an 11-point first-half lead and dominated the time-of-possession battle in the second half to earn a 24-9 win that snapped a 16-game skid against the Chiefs.
Denver's defense was dominant, allowing just nine points, hitting Patrick Mahomes 11 times and forcing four turnovers. The Broncos' special teams unit also added a takeaway of its own.
The Broncos won the turnover battle 5-to-1, and the offense ran the ball 40 times for 153 yards as the unit limited Kansas City's chances.
In the process, Denver handed Mahomes his first AFC West road defeat of his career.
These were the players and plays that made the difference in Denver's streak-ending win.
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
Despite three first-half turnovers for the Chiefs, Mahomes and Co. still entered the fourth quarter trailing by just five points.
Twice, the Broncos failed to capitalize on opportunities in the second half, as they had a field goal blocked and took a sack to push themselves out of field-goal range early in the fourth quarter. The ensuing punt, though, changed the football game. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman muffed the Riley Dixon punt, and rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders recovered the fumble to give Denver the ball at the Kansas City 10-yard line.
Two plays later, Wilson stepped up in the pocket and found Courtland Sutton for a touchdown pass that pushed Denver's lead back to double-digits.
The Chiefs challenged one more time, but the two-score lead proved too much to overcome.
DEFINING STATISTIC
1.
In two games this season — across 120 minutes of football — the Chiefs scored just one touchdown against the Denver defense. On Sunday, the Broncos shut the Chiefs out in the second half and limited the group to just three field goals across the entire game. Kansas City was 0-of-3 in the red zone, which added to Kansas City's 1-of-5 red-zone performance in Week 7. The Broncos' defense — just weeks removed from a tough performance against the Dolphins — has greatly improved its play and showed its potential against the Chiefs.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
Courtland Sutton's fingertip grab in the third quarter did not ultimately lead to points, but it was a spectacular effort that kept the Broncos' drive going on third-and-5 and ultimately helped the Broncos bleed more than eight minutes off the clock. With L'Jarius Sneed in tight coverage, Sutton reached around the Chiefs defender and pinched the ball between his fingertips. Despite being interfered with, Sutton held on for the catch and gave the Broncos a 23-yard completion that moved the ball into Kansas City territory.
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton posted just two catches, but recorded his sixth touchdown of the season — which matches a career high — to put the Broncos up by two scores.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy similarly had just two catches, but he made a leaping grab for a 39-yard gain and then dragged his feet for an 11-yard touchdown for the Broncos' second touchdown of the game.
Running back Javonte Williams ran for 85 yards and added another 13 on the ground, and he scored a touchdown for the first time since his season-ending knee injury in 2022.
Safety Justin Simmons recorded a fumble recovery and an interception, while cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian snagged an interception and recorded a pair of tackles for loss.
Outside linebacker Baron Browning recorded the first game of his career with at least two sacks, and he also added two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
Quarterback Russell Wilson threw three touchdowns, no interceptions and posted a 119.3 quarterback rating.
Inside linebacker Drew Sanders recovered a key fumble on special teams to help set up the Broncos' final touchdown of the afternoon.