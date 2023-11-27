Cover 4: Broncos surge past Browns, grab 29-12 win for fifth consecutive victory

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

The aforementioned penalty on Browning felt significant. The Broncos had just responded to a Cleveland touchdown drive with a field-goal drive of their own, but they held just a five-point lead as Cleveland regained possession late in the third quarter. On third-and-12, Thompson-Robinson scrambled around in the backfield for an extended period of time, and Browning hit him as he released the ball. At first, it appeared the Broncos had forced a three-and-out to grab possession right back. Instead, the officiating crew threw a late flag that handed Cleveland a fresh set of downs at the Cleveland 38-yard line.

Two plays later, the Broncos changed the complexion of the game. On second-and-7 at the Cleveland 41-yard line, the Browns ran a jet sweep and then pitched the ball back for an attempt at a reverse. Running back Pierre Strong Jr., though, was unable to haul the pitch in, and the ball fell to the ground. Jones recovered and returned the fumble to the 20-yard line, and the Broncos gave themselves breathing room four plays later.

DEFINING STATISTIC

60 percent

The Browns entered this Week 12 matchup allowing just over two red-zone possessions per game to its opponents, but the Broncos found far more success. Denver scored touchdowns on each of its first two red-zone possessions and then added another touchdown on its fourth red-zone opportunity of the afternoon. In all, Denver reached the red zone five times on the afternoon.

Denver's success in the red zone helped propel the team to a 14-0 lead and build a lead it would not relinquish. Cleveland, meanwhile, scored just one touchdown on its three red-zone possessions and settled for field goals on its first two opportunities.