Cover 4: Big plays, dominant defense lead Broncos to 24-7 win over Chargers

The Broncos didn't gain a two-possession lead until the waning moments of the first half, but a critical pair of sequences in the first quarter proved to set the tone for the game. On the Broncos' first offensive snap, Russell Wilson's throw to Marvin Mims Jr. was wrestled away by Michael Davis, and the Chargers took over at Denver's 13-yard line. The Broncos' defense, though, came up big. They forced an incompletion on third-and-3 and then proceeded to hold again on fourth down as the Chargers took an aggressive approach. With the turnover on downs, the Broncos escaped any damage from the turnover. On the Chargers' ensuing drive, which began at their own 9-yard line, Herbert's third-down pass was deflected by Baron Browning in the backfield and picked off by Jonathon Cooper. On the Broncos' attempt inside the 10-yard line, they took advantage. On the first play of the drive, Javonte Williams found a seam and scored a 3-yard touchdown to give Denver the lead for good. The Broncos' ability to capitalize — while the Chargers could not — helped determine the outcome of the game.