Cover 4: Broncos rally in fourth quarter to earn 21-17 win in London vs. Jaguars

Oct 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

LONDON — When General Manager George Paton met the media this week, he said the Broncos were still learning how to win.

At least for one week, in front of a record-setting crowd at Wembley Stadium, the Broncos showed signs they're getting closer to finding that elusive formula.

Latavius Murray scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 to play, and K'Waun Williams' interception and a strong defensive performance did the rest as Denver rallied from a 10-0 deficit to earn a 21-17 win over the Jaguars and improve to 3-5 on the season.

The Broncos' trip to London did not solve all of their woes, as the offense continued to struggle early and the defense allowed Travis Etienne Jr. to rush for more than 150 yards.

In a change from previous weeks, though, the Broncos made the plays that winners make. After they surrendered a 14-10 lead late in the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson found KJ Hamler for a 47-yard pass on the go-ahead drive and later scrambled for a first down on third-and-5. Murray rushed into the end zone with 1:43 to play, and Williams picked off Trevor Lawrence to secure the win.

The Broncos' defense, as always, did enough to give the team a chance. Despite Jacksonville's rushing success, Denver allowed just 17 points — and seven of those points came on a short field following a Wilson interception on Denver's second drive.

These were the players and plays that made the difference in a win across the pond:

Broncos at Jaguars game gallery: Denver locked in a tight match at Wembley

View exclusive photos of the Broncos' game vs. the Jaguars in London by team photographers.

Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon III at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
1 / 46

Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon III at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
2 / 46

Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Latavius Murray at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
3 / 46

Latavius Murray at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Kareem Jackson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
4 / 46

Kareem Jackson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Dre'Mont Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
5 / 46

Dre'Mont Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Dre'Mont Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
6 / 46

Dre'Mont Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Courtland Sutton at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
7 / 46

Courtland Sutton at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Latavius Murray at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
8 / 46

Latavius Murray at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
9 / 46

Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
10 / 46

Jerry Jeudy at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Corliss Waitman at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
11 / 46

Corliss Waitman at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Josey Jewell at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
12 / 46

Josey Jewell at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Jonathan Kongbo at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
13 / 46

Jonathan Kongbo at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Nik Bonitto at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
14 / 46

Nik Bonitto at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
15 / 46

Justin Simmons at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons intercepts a pass by Trevor Lawrence at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
16 / 46

Justin Simmons intercepts a pass by Trevor Lawrence at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Justin Simmons at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
17 / 46

Justin Simmons at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Jerry Jeudy scores a touchdown at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
18 / 46

Jerry Jeudy scores a touchdown at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy scores a touchdown at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
19 / 46

Jerry Jeudy scores a touchdown at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Pat Surtain II at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
20 / 46

Pat Surtain II at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Melvin Gordon III at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
21 / 46

Melvin Gordon III at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
22 / 46

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
23 / 46

Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
24 / 46

Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Justin Strnad, Darius Phillips and Mitchell Fraboni at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
25 / 46

Delarrin Turner-Yell, Justin Strnad, Darius Phillips and Mitchell Fraboni at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Dre'Mont Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
26 / 46

Dre'Mont Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Jerry Jeudy at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
27 / 46

Jerry Jeudy at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Jerry Jeudy at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
28 / 46

Jerry Jeudy at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Brandon McManus at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
29 / 46

Brandon McManus at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown with Melvin Gordon III, Greg Dulcich and Greg Dulcich at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
30 / 46

Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown with Melvin Gordon III, Greg Dulcich and Greg Dulcich at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Josey Jewell at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
31 / 46

Josey Jewell at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Nik Bonitto and Bradley Chubb at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
32 / 46

Nik Bonitto and Bradley Chubb at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Dalton Risner at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
33 / 46

Dalton Risner at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
34 / 46

Russell Wilson at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Nik Bonitto at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
35 / 46

Nik Bonitto at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Nik Bonitto at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
36 / 46

Nik Bonitto at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Melvin Gordon III scores a touchdown at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
37 / 46

Melvin Gordon III scores a touchdown at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
Melvin Gordon III celebrates his touchdown with Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and others at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)
38 / 46

Melvin Gordon III celebrates his touchdown with Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and others at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Joe Toth)

Joe Toth
D.J. Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
39 / 46

D.J. Jones at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Bradley Chubb at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
40 / 46

Bradley Chubb at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Greg Dulcich at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
41 / 46

Greg Dulcich at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Latavius Murray at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
42 / 46

Latavius Murray at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Greg Dulcich at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
43 / 46

Greg Dulcich at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Melvin Gordon III and Quinn Meinerz at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
44 / 46

Melvin Gordon III and Quinn Meinerz at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Brandon McManus at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
45 / 46

Brandon McManus at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Melvin Gordon III at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
46 / 46

Melvin Gordon III at the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

The Broncos trailed 7-0 and appeared to be heading into a 14-0 hole when the Jaguars faced a first-and-goal from the Denver 1-yard line early in the second quarter. With the way the offense looked early in the game — the unit did not pick up its first first down until later in the second quarter — the Broncos appeared in danger if the Jaguars took a two-touchdown lead. Justin Simmons made sure that didn't happen. On the next snap, Lawrence rolled to his right and fired a high pass into the end zone. Simmons leapt into the air and snagged the ball to keep Jacksonville off the board. While the Broncos did not turn the next offensive possession into points, it still represented a big momentum shift and kept the Jaguars' lead in check. Denver still needed to make plenty of other plays in the game — including on the final offensive possession — but that Simmons interception felt particularly important.

DEFINING STATISTIC

98.

Entering their Week 8 game, the Broncos had scored just five points in the third quarter this season — and that included two points that were earned on a safety. That changed on Sunday, as Denver scored its first third-quarter touchdown of the season. Denver took over on its own 2-yard line on that drive and relied on three big catches by Greg Dulcich to move into Jacksonville territory. Melvin Gordon III punched the ball in from the 1-yard line to cap the drive and give the Broncos the lead.

MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT

Broncos fans were frustrated throughout the 2021 season, as Denver repeatedly motioned Jerry Jeudy across the formation while rarely, if ever, giving him the ball. On Sunday, the Broncos brought him on a similar jet sweep motion, and Wilson shoveled the ball forward to Jeudy. The Broncos wide receiver followed Gordon, who served as the lead blocker, and worked his way into the end zone.

TOP PERFORMERS

As previously mentioned, safety Justin Simmons perhaps saved the game with his end-zone interception of Lawrence.

Rookie Greg Dulcich continues to impress, as he caught four passes for 87 yards. Dulcich spurred the Broncos' second touchdown drive with three catches for 78 yards.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught six passes, including one for a touchdown that came at he ran a jet sweep across the formation.

Rookie Nik Bonitto recorded the first strip-sack of his career.

Russell Wilson struggled early, but he was 11-of-11 across the Broncos' first two touchdown drives.

K'Waun Williams secured the win with a late contested interception.

A few weeks after scoring in London for the Vikings, Latavius Murray added a touchdown at a critical time for Denver.

