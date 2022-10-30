Cover 4: Broncos rally in fourth quarter to earn 21-17 win in London vs. Jaguars

The Broncos trailed 7-0 and appeared to be heading into a 14-0 hole when the Jaguars faced a first-and-goal from the Denver 1-yard line early in the second quarter. With the way the offense looked early in the game — the unit did not pick up its first first down until later in the second quarter — the Broncos appeared in danger if the Jaguars took a two-touchdown lead. Justin Simmons made sure that didn't happen. On the next snap, Lawrence rolled to his right and fired a high pass into the end zone. Simmons leapt into the air and snagged the ball to keep Jacksonville off the board. While the Broncos did not turn the next offensive possession into points, it still represented a big momentum shift and kept the Jaguars' lead in check. Denver still needed to make plenty of other plays in the game — including on the final offensive possession — but that Simmons interception felt particularly important.