Cover 4: Broncos race back from 21-point deficit, beat Bears to earn first win

The Broncos' comeback started a few minutes earlier — courtesy of back-to-back touchdown drives — but it began to feel a lot more real when outside linebacker Nik Bonitto strip-sacked Justin Fields. Jonathon Cooper scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown, and the Broncos were suddenly even in the game. There was plenty more drama to come, as the Bears passed up a field-goal attempt for the chance to pick up a fourth-and-1 conversion and bleed more clock. Without Bonitto's big play, though, the Broncos may not have been in position to close out the comeback late in the game.