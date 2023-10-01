Denver Broncos | News

Cover 4: Broncos race back from 21-point deficit, beat Bears to earn first win

Oct 01, 2023 at 04:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

CHICAGO — The Broncos have earned their first win of the Sean Payton era.

And it did not come easily.

Denver faced a 28-7 second-half deficit against the Chicago Bears on Sunday before roaring back to earn a 31-28 victory and improve to 1-3 on the season.

Spurred by consecutive touchdown drives and a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the Broncos tied the game with 6:55 to play in the fourth quarter. A big fourth-down stop gave Denver a chance to take the lead, and they converted on the opportunity via a 51-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

In the waning moments of the game, safety Kareem Jackson picked off Bears quarterback Justin Fields to seal the win.

While the Broncos were far from perfect, they earned a victory that tied their second largest road comeback in franchise history.

These are the players and plays that made the difference in the Broncos' first win of the season.

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

The Broncos' comeback started a few minutes earlier — courtesy of back-to-back touchdown drives — but it began to feel a lot more real when outside linebacker Nik Bonitto strip-sacked Justin Fields. Jonathon Cooper scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown, and the Broncos were suddenly even in the game. There was plenty more drama to come, as the Bears passed up a field-goal attempt for the chance to pick up a fourth-and-1 conversion and bleed more clock. Without Bonitto's big play, though, the Broncos may not have been in position to close out the comeback late in the game.

DEFINING STATISTIC

7.

After the Bears scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the first half, the Broncos' defense allowed just seven points after the break. On Chicago's final four possessions of the game, Denver forced a three-and-out, returned a fumble for a touchdown, held strong on a fourth-down attempt and picked off a pass. For a unit that struggled in the first half, it was a major improvement in play — and it was critical to Denver's comeback effort.

MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT

Following a defensive stand, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. helped the Broncos put the finishing touches on a win. On first-and-10 from Denver's 19-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson looked deep and found Mims down the right side of the field. Mims then made a defender miss to pick up extra yards and put the Broncos in field-goal range.

TOP PERFORMERS

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 21-of-28 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and a 133.5 quarterback rating. The rating was his highest in a game since joining the Broncos and the best rating he's posted overall since Week 1 of 2021. Wilson also moved into the top 10 all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks.

Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. They also contributed to the play of the game, as Bonitto got to Fields and Cooper returned the fumble for a touchdown.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin posted more than 100 scrimmage yards and scored a first-quarter touchdown.

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton made a key fourth-down stop, while safety Kareem Jackson ended the game with his second interception of the season.

Kicker Wil Lutz drilled a 51-yard field goal to give Denver the win.

Related Content

news

Cover 4: Broncos dominate on ground, rack up interceptions in 24-15 win over Cardinals

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Cardinals.
news

Cover 4: Broncos rally in fourth quarter to earn 21-17 win in London vs. Jaguars

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 8 win in London.
news

Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.
news

Cover 4: Broncos' defense stands strong, offense scores late as Denver rallies to earn 16-9 win over Texans

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' season-opening win.
news

Cover 4: Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas, earn 38-10 win over Lions to stay in playoff race

These were the players and plays that made a difference in the Broncos' win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Cover 4: Broncos' defense swarms Chargers, Teddy Bridgewater battles in 28-13 win

These were the players and plays that made a difference in the Broncos' division win over the Chargers.

news

Cover 4: Broncos parlay stifling defense, timely offense into dominant 30-16 win over Cowboys

The Broncos went into Dallas and earned their best win of the season as they knocked off the previously 6-1 Cowboys.
news

Cover 4: Broncos' fourth-quarter touchdown, late defensive stands key 17-10 win over Washington

On the day that former quarterback Peyton Manning was honored as one of the franchise's all-time greats, the Broncos got back in the win column.
news

Cover 4: Broncos lose Teddy Bridgewater, fall 23-7 to Ravens for first loss

The Broncos' defense only allowed three points in the second half prior to the final moments, but Denver ultimately didn't have enough offensive firepower to overcome their largest deficit of the season.
news

Cover 4: Broncos' defense dominant in 26-0 shutout win over Jets

The Broncos got after rookie Zach Wilson, and the Denver offense did enough in the team's home opener.
news

Cover 4: Broncos rebound from slow start to wrap up second straight win

The Broncos earned a 23-13 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Advertising