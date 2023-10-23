Cover 4: Broncos make key plays late, earn 19-17 win over Packers

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

The Broncos' win wasn't sealed until the final moments, when Locke raced over to undercut Love's pass that was intended for wide receiver Samori Toure. The interception — which came on a third-and-20 play — secured a win for Denver that looked tenuous just moments earlier. The Broncos allowed running back A.J. Dillon to advance to the Denver 44-yard line with 2:22 to play, and the Packers needed just a few more yards to get within range for a potential game-winning field-goal attempt. On first-and-10, though, Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper helped to hold Dillon to no gain and set up second-and-10. Then, on the next snap, Elgton Jenkins was whistled for a holding call that pushed the ball back into Green Bay territory. After a Love incompletion, the Packers faced a critical third-and-20. Love had time to throw and launch the ball deep, but Locke made perhaps the play of his young career as he raced over to secure the win.

"P.J. is a tremendous player, and that was a big-time play," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "It was a game-sealer. We expect that for him. I'm happy for him, getting his first career pick, which is huge for him, and I only know how happy he is. I'm happy for him. It's a great play by him."

DEFINING STATISTIC

