Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

DENVER — The Broncos needed a little Mile High magic on Sunday night against the 49ers.

And just when it seemed the team was poised to drop a prime-time matchup, they got it.

Despite turning in an offensive performance that featured nine three-and-outs and just three points until the late stages of the game, the Broncos found a way to earn a 11-10 win over San Francisco.

As the Broncos' offense struggled for most of the contest, the defense did its part to keep Denver in the game. After allowing a first-quarter touchdown on the second drive of the game, the Broncos earned stops on eight consecutive 49ers drives. They also scored a pair of points for Denver, as they forced Jimmy Garoppolo out of the end zone for a safety.

Trailing 10-5 after the 49ers tacked on a field goal in the fourth quarter, Denver's offense finally found its footing. Russell Wilson led the Broncos on a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter, and Melvin Gordon III powered his way in from five yards out for the go-ahead score and Denver's first red-zone touchdown of the year.

The win was in no way pretty, but it pushed the Broncos to 2-1 on the season and into a tie for first place in the AFC West.