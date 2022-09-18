Cover 4: Broncos' defense stands strong, offense scores late as Denver rallies to earn 16-9 win over Texans

DENVER — For a little more than three quarters, the Broncos struggled to find the end zone.

In two goal-to-go scenarios, Denver was unable to punch the ball in for a touchdown — and the Broncos found themselves trailing 9-6 as they entered the fourth quarter.

In their home opener, though, the Broncos (1-1) would not be denied. Denver's defense held strong and limited the Texans to field goals, and the Broncos' offense at last put together a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter to earn a 16-9 win.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw his first touchdown at Empower Field at Mile High as a Bronco when he found tight end Eric Saubert for the go-ahead strike with just under 13 minutes to play.

Following the go-ahead touchdown, the Broncos found some breathing room with a field goal late in the fourth quarter. The defense then held on facing a pair of late Davis Mills-led drives from the Texans. In the process, the Broncos survived more than a dozen penalties and injuries to key starters in Pat Surtain II and Jerry Jeudy to improve to 1-1.