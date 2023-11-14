Denver Broncos | News

Cover 4: Broncos continue winning streak, earn wild 24-22 victory over Bills

Nov 13, 2023 at 11:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Another week, another win.

And this one felt a little bit sweeter under the bright lights in Buffalo.

Kicker Wil Lutz knocked in a game-winning 36-yard field goal after a penalty on the Bills gave the Broncos another chance at the kick, and Denver earned a 24-22 come-from-behind win over the Bills.

Russell Wilson threw a pair of touchdown passes and led a game-winning drive, and the Broncos' defense forced four turnovers to limit Josh Allen and Buffalo's impressive offense.

With the win, the Broncos earned their first "Monday Night Football" victory since 2017 and first prime-time road win since 2020. They notched their third consecutive win and moved back within a game of .500 after a 1-5 start to the season.

These were the players and plays that made the difference in the Broncos' Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

This game wasn't decided until the final moments, as Lutz's second attempt sailed through the uprights for a Denver win. The Broncos' game-winning drive began at the 25-yard line and featured several important plays, but none was as valuable as a 28-yard pass interference penalty that Jerry Jeudy drew on third-and-10 from the Buffalo 45-yard line. The penalty ensured Denver was in field-goal range and allowed the team to run time off the clock to attempt the game-winning kick with no time left on the clock.

DEFINING STATISTIC

+3

The Broncos forced four turnovers and won the turnover battle convincingly, as they picked off Allen twice and forced a pair of fumbles for a plus-three turnover margin. Denver recorded just six points off turnovers, but the takeaways helped thwart several Buffalo scoring chances and set the Broncos up with good field position in several cases. Denver has now forced nine turnovers in the last two games.

MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT

Courtland Sutton made the most improbable reception of the Next Gen Stats era, as his second-quarter touchdown had a completion probability of just 3.2 percent. Sutton had just a sliver of turf between his toe and the sideline, but he found a way to make the grab on a fourth-and-2 play that pushed Denver's lead to 9-0.

BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS

Safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian continued their strong play as they each recorded a takeaway on Monday. McMillian forced a fumble on the Bills' first play from scrimmage, while Simmons picked off Allen on a deflection on the ensuing Buffalo possession.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton gets a nod for his spectacular touchdown catch. He finished with a game-high eight catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 24-of-29 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and a 117.4 quarterback rating. He made several big plays, including the touchdown pass to Sutton and three third-down conversions on Denver's fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. posted three lengthy returns, including a 27-yard punt return to set up Denver's fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

