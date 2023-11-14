Cover 4: Broncos continue winning streak, earn wild 24-22 victory over Bills

This game wasn't decided until the final moments, as Lutz's second attempt sailed through the uprights for a Denver win. The Broncos' game-winning drive began at the 25-yard line and featured several important plays, but none was as valuable as a 28-yard pass interference penalty that Jerry Jeudy drew on third-and-10 from the Buffalo 45-yard line. The penalty ensured Denver was in field-goal range and allowed the team to run time off the clock to attempt the game-winning kick with no time left on the clock.