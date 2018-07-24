Coach's Corner: Wisconsin TE coach Mickey Turner on Troy Fumagalli

As the Broncos head toward training camp, DenverBroncos.com is taking a detailed look at several members of this year's rookie class. And aside from Denver's coaching staff, who better to call than their college coaches? These players honed their techniques while at school, and their coaches know better than most what to expect from these rookies.

Mickey Turner: I think he's pretty well-rounded and the kind of guy that's not going to be one-dimensional and overpower you with just one part of his game. You've got to be ready for a lot of different things. I think it helps balance out an offense. If you're a defensive coach, you know if he's on the field, they've got most of their menu available. It's not, "OK, here comes a receiving guy, here comes the blocking guy." With Troy, you hope that he develops into what he did in college, where he can do a little bit of everything and keep you balanced as an offense.