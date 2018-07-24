Coach's Corner: Wisconsin TE coach Mickey Turner on Troy Fumagalli

As the Broncos head toward training camp, DenverBroncos.com is taking a detailed look at several members of this year's rookie class. And aside from Denver's coaching staff, who better to call than their college coaches? These players honed their techniques while at school, and their coaches know better than most what to expect from these rookies.
The series concludes with Wisconsin tight ends coach Mickey Turner, who reflected on Troy Fumagalli.
Aric DiLalla: As Troy's former position coach, how would you describe his game?
Mickey Turner: I think he's pretty well-rounded and the kind of guy that's not going to be one-dimensional and overpower you with just one part of his game. You've got to be ready for a lot of different things. I think it helps balance out an offense. If you're a defensive coach, you know if he's on the field, they've got most of their menu available. It's not, "OK, here comes a receiving guy, here comes the blocking guy." With Troy, you hope that he develops into what he did in college, where he can do a little bit of everything and keep you balanced as an offense.
AD: Where does his game need to get better for him to succeed at this level?
MT: I think, like most rookies coming in, just the size and speed of the game will be a learning curve. He's got to put on some mass. At [the college] level, he was plenty big and strong enough. At the next level, he'll need to continue to develop physically, strength-wise. Mentally, I think he's pretty far along. He understands the game well. He'll push himself. You don't have to worry about those things. Just getting into a rhythm with practice and understanding the tempo the game moves at that level will be something new.
AD: Have you talked to him at all about what it will be like to go from [Wisconsin] head coach Paul Chryst to [Broncos Tight End Coach] Geep Chryst?
MT: Just here and there. More jokingly. But he said he sees a ton of similarities between the two of them. They're very football-minded guys, where every little detail — if it's a way to help you — they're going to use it. Troy eats that stuff up. He'll love being coached to a high standard. He won't miss a beat with that.
AD: We haven't seen him much out on the field yet, but coming out of Wisconsin — which many view as a run-first team — how do you think he'll surprise people in the passing game?
MT: The dependability of him in the passing game. If he's within range, he's going to come down with it. He doesn't get overwhelmed by tough situations or a close game. He kind of rises to the occasion. And I kind of think they'll come to appreciate that about him.
AD: What should people know about Troy off the football field?
MT: He's very humble. He'll be involved in the community. He was great when he was here at doing hospital visits and leading bible study. The list goes on and on. He did a ton of that for our team. So I think being an ambassador and making that connection between the Broncos and the local fans and community — he'll take every opportunity he can with that kind of stuff.