CB K'Waun Williams, C Kyle Fuller change jersey numbers

Jun 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos players have changed jersey numbers ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will wear No. 8, while center Kyle Fuller will don No. 51.

Williams recorded seven passes defensed, one interception, 44 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in 2022 during his first season with the Broncos. His most memorable play came in a Week 8 win over the Jaguars, as his diving interception of Trevor Lawrence sealed the Broncos' come-from-behind win in London.

Williams, who wore No. 21 last season, made the play with a club on his injured hand.

Fuller has worn No. 55 since arriving in Denver ahead of the offseason program.

All jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.

