C Lloyd Cushenberry III nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Center Lloyd Cushenberry III has been nominated for one of the NFL's highest honors.

Cushenberry was named as the Broncos' nominee for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

One player from each team is nominated for the award, and a panel of former players will select eight finalists — four from each conference — to be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot.

"Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition."

According to the NFL, the award is presented to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."

Current players will vote to determine a winner from the eight finalists, and the winner will be announced at NFL Honors.