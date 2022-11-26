Broncos vs. Panthers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 12

After falling to the Raiders in overtime in Week 11, the Broncos look to right the ship as they take on the Panthers. Carolina sits at 3-8 after losing to the Ravens, so both teams hope to get things rolling in the final seven weeks of the season.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Broncos will win, with 51.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

The Broncos are 0-4 in true road games this year and haven't won a road game since Nov. 7, 2021. The active seven-game road losing streak is one shy of tying the franchise record. They'll match that record on Sunday in Carolina. The Panthers have similar offensive issues but have seemingly found something, albeit on an inconsistent basis, on defense since the dismissal of Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow dismissal seven weeks ago. They've crept into the middle third in most defensive DVOA areas, including total DVOA, after confusing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offenses for most of the eventual 10-point loss in Baltimore last week.

Projected score: Panthers 19, Broncos 17

The Panthers' defense is a lot better with Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn back in the secondary. That should lead to another long day for Russell Wilson, who has only played well against the Raiders this season. Unfortunately, Sam Darnold's return to the lineup will come against this depleted-but-excellent Broncos defense. This will not be the first game I watch on Game Pass next week.

Projected score: Broncos 12, Panthers 9

The Broncos rank last in the league in scoring with 14.7 points per game and the Panthers are 25th with 18.9, including their 3-point effort in their Week 11 loss to Baltimore. In terms of the quarterback position, Denver's Russell Wilson ranks 28th with a Total QBR of 32.3 and has to be thankful for Carolina's collective QBR of 20.8. – David Newton

Moody's projected score: Broncos 13, Panthers 10