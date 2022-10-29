Broncos vs. Jaguars game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 8

Russell Wilson might need another week, but it might not matter in London. The Broncos continue to struggle on offense, and their last three games have totaled an average of 27 points. That under (39.5) looks good. Jacksonville has four straight losses of eight points or less, and they are 0-2 S/U as a favorite.

Projected score: Jaguars 23, Broncos 16

Despite the narrow defeat [in Week 7], Denver managed to come within one play of victory thanks to a heroic effort from their defense, who enter this week the third-best in the league. Russell Wilson is questionable for the game but was expected to return for Sunday's game. We picked Denver last week and we aren't afraid to pick them again.

Pick: Broncos +2.5

Denver is one of the best teams in the league at getting to the quarterback. It has pressured opposing QBs on 26.3% of dropbacks, fourth in the NFL. Getting after Lawrence and forcing him into bad throws is the Broncos' best chance of winning this game, considering their offensive woes. But they'll have to find a way to do so without tons of help on the edge for Chubb, the team's sack leader (5.5).

Projected score: Jaguars 18, Broncos 15

Wilson's arm and mobility may be limited or compromised if he suits up for this contest, which isn't good for the league's lowest-scoring offense. As for the Jaguars, they have lost by eight points or fewer in four consecutive weeks, but running back Travis Etienne Jr. has exploded on to the NFL scene, averaging at least 7.1 yards per carry in each of his last three games. He'll lead the Jaguars to victory over the Broncos, who allow 4.7 yards per rush attempt (ranked 23rd leaguewide). – Maurice Moton

Projected score: Jaguars 20, Broncos 16

The Jaguars have five losses on the season, too, but all five of them have been one-possession games. Their offense moves the ball most weeks. Trevor Lawrence could have some trouble against Denver, but I trust the Jaguars to do enough to win by a field goal in London.