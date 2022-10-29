Broncos vs. Jaguars game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 8

The Broncos have traveled across the pond, and they will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium to conclude the 2022 NFL International Series' slate of London games. With both teams sitting at 2-5, this matchup could prove to be a crucial turning point for either side.
To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.
London is getting a good example of 2022 football, with nine of the 10 losses by Jacksonville and Denver coming by one score. The Broncos pair the league's most disappointing offense with perhaps the best defense. Trevor Lawrence has been too erratic to believe he'll move the ball against Denver's secondary, but I love how the Jaguars are moving people in the run game.
Projected score: Jaguars 18, Broncos 15
Expect a low-scoring game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos have the No. 2 overall defense and have allowed more than 19 points only once this season. They're coming off a game in which they gave up just 260 total yards to the Jets. However, the Broncos have scored a league-low 100 points, which is a good matchup for a Jaguars defense that has trouble rushing the passer (just four sacks in the past four games) and forcing turnovers (eight in the first three games and just one in the past four). – Mike DiRocco
Moody's projected score: Jaguars 24, Broncos 13
Walder's projected score: Jaguars 21, Broncos 12
These are two teams in need of a victory. The Jaguars have played better football than the Broncos so far, and they are used to playing in London. That's an advantage. This will come down to Trevor Lawrence against either Russell Wilson or Brett Rypien. Lawrence will get the best of it.
Projected score: Jaguars 23, Broncos 17
Russell Wilson might need another week, but it might not matter in London. The Broncos continue to struggle on offense, and their last three games have totaled an average of 27 points. That under (39.5) looks good. Jacksonville has four straight losses of eight points or less, and they are 0-2 S/U as a favorite.
Projected score: Jaguars 23, Broncos 16
Despite the narrow defeat [in Week 7], Denver managed to come within one play of victory thanks to a heroic effort from their defense, who enter this week the third-best in the league. Russell Wilson is questionable for the game but was expected to return for Sunday's game. We picked Denver last week and we aren't afraid to pick them again.
Pick: Broncos +2.5
Denver is one of the best teams in the league at getting to the quarterback. It has pressured opposing QBs on 26.3% of dropbacks, fourth in the NFL. Getting after Lawrence and forcing him into bad throws is the Broncos' best chance of winning this game, considering their offensive woes. But they'll have to find a way to do so without tons of help on the edge for Chubb, the team's sack leader (5.5).
Projected score: Jaguars 18, Broncos 15
Wilson's arm and mobility may be limited or compromised if he suits up for this contest, which isn't good for the league's lowest-scoring offense. As for the Jaguars, they have lost by eight points or fewer in four consecutive weeks, but running back Travis Etienne Jr. has exploded on to the NFL scene, averaging at least 7.1 yards per carry in each of his last three games. He'll lead the Jaguars to victory over the Broncos, who allow 4.7 yards per rush attempt (ranked 23rd leaguewide). – Maurice Moton
Projected score: Jaguars 20, Broncos 16
The Jaguars have five losses on the season, too, but all five of them have been one-possession games. Their offense moves the ball most weeks. Trevor Lawrence could have some trouble against Denver, but I trust the Jaguars to do enough to win by a field goal in London.
Pick: Jaguars -2.5