Broncos vs. Cardinals game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 15

The Broncos had their best offensive performance of the season in Week 14 against the Chiefs, and they will face a Cardinals team that just lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season. Despite ultimately falling short against Kansas City, the Broncos built plenty of positive momentum — and they will look to use it to snap a five-game skid.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Cardinals will win, with 50.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

In his first 10 NFL seasons, Colt McCoy was horrendous against the spread: 8-19-1. In his last three seasons, he's 4-3. That's still not great, but it's better than covering in 29% of starts over a decade. If McCoy faces Russell Wilson on Sunday, I like the Broncos to cover and snap a five-game losing streak. If he faces Brett Rypien on Sunday, I also like the Broncos to cover and snap a five-game losing streak. – Andrew Doughty

Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 10

The Broncos' offense was modestly trending up even before exploding for 28 points against the Chiefs. Denver's defense may not be as dominant as it was early in the season, but the pass rush, possibly buttressed by a Randy Gregory return, should cook this Arizona offensive line. This pick is made under the optimistic premise that Russell Wilson clears concussion protocol and returns to action. As poor as Russ' debut season in Denver has been, he's a better option than Brett Rypien.

Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 16

The Broncos have lost eight games this season by seven or fewer points and have just three games in which they've scored more than 16 points. Russell Wilson and the Broncos had a good effort against the Chiefs last week and will look to build on that. On the other hand, the Cardinals have lost three straight games and five of their past six — the team's worst six-game stretch within a season since losing six straight games in 2019. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Cardinals 23, Broncos 21