Denver Broncos | News

Broncos vs. Cardinals game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 15

Dec 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
221215_Predictions

The Broncos had their best offensive performance of the season in Week 14 against the Chiefs, and they will face a Cardinals team that just lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season. Despite ultimately falling short against Kansas City, the Broncos built plenty of positive momentum — and they will look to use it to snap a five-game skid.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Cardinals will win, with 50.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

BetMGM

BetMGM

In his first 10 NFL seasons, Colt McCoy was horrendous against the spread: 8-19-1. In his last three seasons, he's 4-3. That's still not great, but it's better than covering in 29% of starts over a decade. If McCoy faces Russell Wilson on Sunday, I like the Broncos to cover and snap a five-game losing streak. If he faces Brett Rypien on Sunday, I also like the Broncos to cover and snap a five-game losing streak. – Andrew Doughty

Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 10

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

The Broncos' offense was modestly trending up even before exploding for 28 points against the Chiefs. Denver's defense may not be as dominant as it was early in the season, but the pass rush, possibly buttressed by a Randy Gregory return, should cook this Arizona offensive line. This pick is made under the optimistic premise that Russell Wilson clears concussion protocol and returns to action. As poor as Russ' debut season in Denver has been, he's a better option than Brett Rypien.

Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 16

Eric Moody and Seth Walder, ESPN

The Broncos have lost eight games this season by seven or fewer points and have just three games in which they've scored more than 16 points. Russell Wilson and the Broncos had a good effort against the Chiefs last week and will look to build on that. On the other hand, the Cardinals have lost three straight games and five of their past six — the team's worst six-game stretch within a season since losing six straight games in 2019. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Cardinals 23, Broncos 21

Walder's projected score: Cardinals 19, Broncos 9

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Kyler Murray is done for the season with a torn ACL, which means Colt McCoy starts for the Cardinals in this game between two disappointing teams. Russell Wilson suffered a concussion last week, so his status is up in the air. ... The Broncos have the better defense, so that's what will win this game for them.

Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 13

David Hill, The New York Times

Even against the Broncos' stout defense, the Cardinals — at least on the road — can win if they can manage the edge in the turnover battle. If DeAndre Hopkins holds onto the ball with both hands this week, Arizona can at least cover the spread.

Pick: Cardinals +3

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The Cardinals lost Kyler Murray on Monday night. The Broncos lost Russell Wilson on Sunday afternoon. Murray (knee) is definitely not playing and Wilson (concussion) is iffy after a scary head injury. Colt McCoy vs. Brett Rypien is a defensive-minded tossup in Denver. Go with the home team by a late field goal.

Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 17

Bleacher Report

Denver's defense ranks fourth in scoring while Arizona allows the most points per game. Cardinals wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown won't break off big plays against the league's seventh-ranked pass defense with McCoy's limited arm. Broncos win a field-goal battle with a defensive touchdown to seal the victory against a Cardinals team that's turned the ball over twice in each of its last three contests. – Maurice Moton

Projected score: Broncos 19, Cardinals 13

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer

Denver's defense ranks fifth in DVOA and is by far the best unit for either team in this game. I'll bank on the defense to lead the way to a Broncos victory.

Pick: Broncos -2.5

