Broncos unveil new 'Snowcapped' alternate helmet

Jul 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' alternate helmet is here.

The new "Snowcapped" helmet was unveiled Tuesday and features a white shell, the classic D logo and an orange-and-blue stripe.

The white shell and white facemask both pay homage to Colorado's towering snowcapped mountain ranges, while the stripe and logo reflect a classic look that was first worn in the 1960s.

The Broncos, who have worn five helmets during their more than six-decade history, will now feature an all-white helmet shell for the first time.

Denver will wear the new alternate helmet with its all-orange alternate uniform, per league requirements. The Broncos can wear the helmet for as many as two games in 2023, and the team will announce in August when they will don the helmets.

The Broncos' new "Snowcapped" helmet will be on display for fan-facing promotions during Denver's Back Together Weekend presented by Ticketmaster practice on Saturday, July 29 and during practice on Thursday, Aug. 17. Tickets are required to attend Broncos training camp practices.

