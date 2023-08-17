Broncos to wear 'Snowcapped' alternate helmet vs. Jets, Patriots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will wear their white "Snowcapped" alternate helmets in two of their most anticipated games of the 2023 season.

Denver will debut the helmets during their Week 5 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Oct. 8. The Broncos will also wear the white shells in prime time for their Week 16 contest on Dec. 24 against the New England Patriots.

The Broncos revealed the new alternate helmet — which features a white shell, the classic D logo and an orange-and-blue stripe — in late July. Denver has never before featured an all-white helmet shell in the franchise's history.