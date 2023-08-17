Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to wear 'Snowcapped' alternate helmet vs. Jets, Patriots

Aug 17, 2023 at 02:35 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

AltHelmet_Ticketmaster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will wear their white "Snowcapped" alternate helmets in two of their most anticipated games of the 2023 season.

Denver will debut the helmets during their Week 5 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Oct. 8. The Broncos will also wear the white shells in prime time for their Week 16 contest on Dec. 24 against the New England Patriots.

The Broncos revealed the new alternate helmet — which features a white shell, the classic D logo and an orange-and-blue stripe — in late July. Denver has never before featured an all-white helmet shell in the franchise's history.

In the Broncos' matchups with the Jets and Patriots, Denver will wear the helmet with its all-orange alternate uniform.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

In a segment with Fanatics, Mims received wisdom and an autographed gift from the legendary Lions receiver.
news

Broncos Camp Observations: TE Adam Trautman's impressive touchdown catch highlights 'quarterback-friendly' traits

"He's got tremendous hands, tremendous confidence," Russell Wilson said of Trautman. "He can do it all."
news

Broncos Notebook: Quarterback Russell Wilson believes it's 'all coming together' for Denver's offense

Plus, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph explains how inside linebacker Drew Sanders has made an immediate impact.
news

Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

Washington previously spent four seasons with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Montrell Washington eyeing growth as a returner in second year with Broncos

Washington is aiming to establish himself as a playmaker in the return game.
news

Broncos Camp Observations: How TE Greg Dulcich's role could evolve as Broncos near regular season

In the midst of 11-on-11 action on Tuesday, Dulcich sprinted off the line of scrimmage and down the middle of the field.
news

Broncos Notebook: FB Michael Burton discusses the NFL's fullback fraternity, importance of versatility 

Plus, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper explains how he landed the coveted No. 0 jersey this offseason.
news

RB Javonte Williams expected to play vs. 49ers

"We'll have a plan," Head Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "I plan on playing him."
news

Broncos sign LS Jack Landherr

Landherr competed as a tryout player during the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joins University of Tennessee faculty as professor of practice

Manning will return to his alma mater in the fall 2023 semester as an industry expert.
news

'I don't think there's anything better': ILB Alex Singleton details benefit of live tackling in preseason

"We can work everything else all day every day, but until you get a couple of those in, you don't really know how you're going to feel after [many] months off," Singleton said.
Advertising