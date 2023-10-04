Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to wear 'Snowcapped' alternate helmets, Color Rush uniforms vs. Jets

Oct 03, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the Broncos welcome the New York Jets for a Week 5 matchup, they'll debut their much-anticipated "Snowcapped" helmets.

Denver's alternate helmets feature an all-white shell, the classic D logo and an orange-and-blue stripe.

The white shell and facemask pay homage to Colorado's towering snowcapped mountain range.

The Broncos have won five helmets during the franchise's existence, but Sunday's game will mark the first time they've featured an all-white helmet shell.

Denver will wear the "Snowcapped" helmets with their all-orange Color Rush uniforms.

The Broncos are permitted to wear the alternate helmet twice in 2023, and they will again wear the same combination against the Patriots in Week 16.

Denver will wear its alternate navy jerseys in Week 11 against Minnesota.

