Broncos unveil 1977 throwback uniform honoring Orange Crush era

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Time to party like it's 1977.

Shortly after unveiling their new primary closet, the Broncos added to the Mile High Collection with the announcement of a highly anticipated throwback uniform.

The orange uniform and Legacy Blue "D" helmet pays tribute to the Orange Crush era and specifically the 1977 season when the Broncos made their first Super Bowl appearance.

The Broncos announced the throwback uniform in a video featuring All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar inside a Denver area thrift shop.

The nod to the Orange Crush era combines the iconic old uniforms with Nike's current peak performance fabric and chassis. The jersey will feature oversized white numbers with Legacy Blue trim, while a sleeve stripe at the shoulder will also feature the same color trim. The pants, meanwhile, feature an orange-and-Legacy-Blue stripe down the length of the pants.