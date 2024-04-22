 Skip to main content
Broncos unveil 1977 throwback uniform honoring Orange Crush era

Apr 22, 2024
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Time to party like it's 1977.

Shortly after unveiling their new primary closet, the Broncos added to the Mile High Collection with the announcement of a highly anticipated throwback uniform.

The orange uniform and Legacy Blue "D" helmet pays tribute to the Orange Crush era and specifically the 1977 season when the Broncos made their first Super Bowl appearance.

The Broncos announced the throwback uniform in a video featuring All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar inside a Denver area thrift shop.

The nod to the Orange Crush era combines the iconic old uniforms with Nike's current peak performance fabric and chassis. The jersey will feature oversized white numbers with Legacy Blue trim, while a sleeve stripe at the shoulder will also feature the same color trim. The pants, meanwhile, feature an orange-and-Legacy-Blue stripe down the length of the pants.

The helmet includes a white facemask and vertical orange stripe. The fan-favorite "D" logo will be featured on a Legacy Blue shell for the first time since 1996, with the exception of an appearance in 2001 when the Broncos wore them for an NFL Thanksgiving throwback initiative.

A closer look at the Broncos’ throwback uniforms

Take an in-depth look at the Broncos' 1977 throwback uniforms that honor the Orange Crush era.

The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
A classic Broncos uniform is re-imagined on the modern Nike jersey chassis. Oversized white slab serif numbers with royal blue trim fill the jersey back. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic pant stripe mimics the color striping across the crown of the royal blue helmet. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. The three orange stripes with white stroke sock existed only during the 1977 season. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
A detailed look at the stitching on the numbers on the throwback Denver Broncos uniform. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic pant stripe mimics the color striping across the crown of the royal blue helmet. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic sleeve stripe sits at the shoulder with the slab serif numbers directly above. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Oversized white slab serif numbers with royal blue trim fill the jersey back. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic pant stripe mimics the color striping across the crown of the royal blue helmet. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rally cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic pant stripe mimics the color striping across the crown of the royal blue helmet. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic sleeve stripe sits at the shoulder with the slab serif numbers directly above. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The beloved Denver "D" logo introduced in 1968 returns to the field in the full rotation for the first time on a royal blue helmet since 1996. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The three orange stripes with white stroke sock existed only during the 1977 season. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
A detailed look at the stitching on the numbers on the throwback Denver Broncos uniform. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
White slab serif numbers with royal blue trim sits on the shoulders. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
The classic sleeve stripe sits at the shoulder with the slab serif numbers directly above. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
