Broncos to unveil Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High this season

May 17, 2023 at 09:30 AM
230516_MainBarBreck

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos will unveil the Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High this season.

A new way to experience gameday, the Breckenridge Bourbon Club offers members exclusive access to the ground-level club, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking and 100-level bowl seating.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Breckenridge Bourbon, as the official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos, to this new hospitality space," Chief Commercial Officer Dennis Moore said. "A local, Colorado favorite, we look forward to collaborating with Breckenridge Bourbon to offer an elevated gameday experience for our fans."

The spacious 9,040 square-foot Club, situated on the east side of the stadium, will feature Breckenridge Bourbon-branded décor and Broncos memorabilia.

Members of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will experience gameday visits from Broncos Alumni, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, and Miles the Mascot. A personalized drink locker will be available for patrons along with complimentary grab-and-go snack and drink stations.

A new season ticket member offering, members will automatically be enrolled in Broncos Plus—an additional rewards program for season ticket members that features discounts and experiences.

Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey is the official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos. Since the partnership began, the two organizations have collaborated on commemorative Champions and Mile High Blends—offering fans a limited-release blend of Breckenridge's highly-awarded bourbon whiskey.

For more information about the Breckenridge Bourbon Club, and other premium seating options at Empower Field at Mile High, visit: https://www.empowerfieldatmilehigh.com/events-tickets/premiumseating.

Renderings of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High

Take an early look at Empower Field at Mile High's new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience, which offers members exclusive access to the ground-level club, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking and 100-level bowl seating.

A rendering of the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High. Rendering created by by Perkins & Will.
A rendering of the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High. Rendering created by by Perkins & Will.

A rendering of the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High. Rendering created by by Perkins & Will.

A rendering of the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High. Rendering created by by Perkins & Will.

A rendering of the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High. Rendering created by by Perkins & Will.

