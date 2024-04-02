Broncos to reveal new uniforms on April 22

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos' new uniforms are coming soon.

Denver will reveal its new uniform set on April 22, the team announced on social media on Tuesday.

The Broncos previously announced in late March that the team would introduce new uniforms for the first time since 1997.

President Damani Leech said on March 25 the team's logo and colors would remain the same but that the uniform would undergo "a full redesign."

The Broncos' new uniform will feature nods to the team's home state, according to Owner & CEO Greg Penner.

"[I'm] really excited," Penner said March 25. "It's time for a change, and we think we'll have something that honors Broncos Country and our fans will be pleased [that it includes] elements of Colorado. It was an interesting process that [Owner] Carrie [Walton Penner] was deeply involved with, I was, [Head] Coach [Sean Payton], coaches, some of our players. So we got a lot of feedback — also from the fans. I think we have something … they'll be excited about."

Leech said the Broncos' uniforms were designed with both player and fan feedback in mind, and the process began nearly immediately after he was hired in August of 2022. Walton Penner, Leech and the rest of a Broncos contingent traveled to Beaverton, Oregon in early 2023 as part of the design process.

"It's quite a lengthy process," Leech said. "It starts with a lot of surveying your fans, [and then] Nike takes you through sort of a design, vision and process of what's important to you and what are you trying to accomplish. On a scale of one to 10, how much change are you looking for? [It's] a bunch of different things, and then you sort of start iterating from a design standpoint. Then you have to move into production, because is this something that can actually be built?

"I think I came into it thinking, 'Oh, this will be simple. This will be quick and easy.' But once you get into it, you understand production, manufacturing and design takes a while."