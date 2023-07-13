Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to provide two opportunities for fans to see new alternate helmet at 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford

Jul 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' alternate helmet is on its way, and fans will soon have the chance to see the new helmets in person.

The team will unveil the helmet on Tuesday, July 25, and the new helmet will then be featured in fan-facing promotions during Denver's Back Together Weekend practice on Saturday, July 29. The Broncos will bring back the alternate helmet display showcase at the team's final training camp practice, which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17.

At the Back Together Weekend practice, fans will have the opportunity to take an up-close look at the Broncos' new alternate helmet and take a photo on a specially designed set. Fans will also receive a commemorative flag featuring the new helmet.

Tickets are required to attend Denver's Back Together Weekend practice and the other open practices during 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford. Click here for more information on attending practice and to see ticket availability.

In addition to the opportunity to view the helmet, there will be a variety of activities that will complement the day's practice.

The festivities at Centura Health Training Center during Back Together Weekend will include: Autograph sessions with Broncos alumni; Squizzy Taylor's debut as the Broncos' new official DJ; Denver Broncos Cheerleader performances and meet-and-greets; entertainment from the Stampede Drumline; inflatables and a Broncos Fit activity zone; food trucks; a meet-and-greet with Miles the Mascot; face painting; photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophies; and a post-practice player autograph session.

For those who are unable to attend Back Together Weekend, the team will also feature the helmet at Aug. 17's practice to allow fans to take photographs with the helmet and the set. The Broncos are also scheduled to announce the games for which they'll wear the alternate helmets.

The Broncos announced in April that the team would wear an alternate helmet for up to two games during the 2023 season. A recent NFL rule change now allows teams to feature a second helmet shell, which can be a different color than the Broncos' main helmet. The alternate helmet must be worn with the team's color rush uniform.

