Broncos to introduce alternate helmet in 2023

1962: Orange helmet with blue horse logo

In departing from the brown-and-yellow uniforms, the Broncos moved to the now classic orange-and-blue combination. The first iteration of these uniforms featured an orange helmet with a blue horse logo and white stripe down the middle. However, this helmet didn't last long, as the blue logo largely blended into the orange helmet in black-and-white telecasts.

Photo courtesy of Tom Jacobsen, who provided the image in 2016.