Broncos to host third annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Career Huddle on Wednesday, March 29

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host the third annual DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Career Huddle for college students and young professionals on Wednesday, March 29 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. MT.

The event will be held in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.

Attendees can register for the virtual or in-person component of the Career Huddle. Those who are attending in-person will be eligible to receive advice from Human Resources representatives and get a professional headshot taken by the Broncos' team photographer.

A new addition to the DEI Career Huddle this will be Broncos Academy—an additional two-and-a-half-hour opportunity for in-person participants from 2–4:30 p.m. to split up into small working groups led by a Broncos executive. Participants will be able to choose from corporate partnerships, business intelligence and analytics and ticket sales, to receive hands-on training and tips to be successful in those fields.

This year's career huddle is designed to educate college students and young professionals who aspire to pursue a career in football operations while highlighting the roles, structure and various opportunities within an NFL front office. Pro Football Hall of Fame safety, and Broncos Fan Development Manager, Steve Atwater will serve as the keynote speaker while the career huddle offers three discussion panels featuring 12 members of the Broncos' organization.

The panel discussions and panelists include:

· Brick by Brick (DEI Program Coordinator Naomi Savas, Sr. Manager of Facility Services and Events Zach Burns, Production Artist John Capezzuto, Security Supervisor Fallon Howard)

· Behind the Scenes (Team Reporter/Producer Sydney Jones, Player Personnel Assistant Roya Burton, Helpdesk Technician Todd Gonzales, Parking and Events Manager Darren Siegal)

· Crunching the Numbers (Producer/On-Air Talent Alexis Perry, Account Manager of Club Services Cameron Barlow, Research Analyst Liz Browne, Director of Operations and Engineering Matt Shine)

Brick by Brick will focus on how the intricate details of facilities management propel an organization to be successful. Behind the Scenes takes participants to inward facing roles of the organization which contribute to the overall functionality of the team. Crunching the Numbers is the final panel topic which will highlight how numbers and business analytics are utilized to conduct informative decision making.