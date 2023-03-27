Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to host third annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Career Huddle on Wednesday, March 29

Mar 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM
230324_DEI
Photo by Gabriel Christus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host the third annual DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Career Huddle for college students and young professionals on Wednesday, March 29 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. MT.

The event will be held in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.

Attendees can register for the virtual or in-person component of the Career Huddle. Those who are attending in-person will be eligible to receive advice from Human Resources representatives and get a professional headshot taken by the Broncos' team photographer.

A new addition to the DEI Career Huddle this will be Broncos Academy—an additional two-and-a-half-hour opportunity for in-person participants from 2–4:30 p.m. to split up into small working groups led by a Broncos executive. Participants will be able to choose from corporate partnerships, business intelligence and analytics and ticket sales, to receive hands-on training and tips to be successful in those fields.

This year's career huddle is designed to educate college students and young professionals who aspire to pursue a career in football operations while highlighting the roles, structure and various opportunities within an NFL front office. Pro Football Hall of Fame safety, and Broncos Fan Development Manager, Steve Atwater will serve as the keynote speaker while the career huddle offers three discussion panels featuring 12 members of the Broncos' organization.

The panel discussions and panelists include:

· Brick by Brick (DEI Program Coordinator Naomi Savas, Sr. Manager of Facility Services and Events Zach Burns, Production Artist John Capezzuto, Security Supervisor Fallon Howard)

· Behind the Scenes (Team Reporter/Producer Sydney Jones, Player Personnel Assistant Roya Burton, Helpdesk Technician Todd Gonzales, Parking and Events Manager Darren Siegal)

· Crunching the Numbers (Producer/On-Air Talent Alexis Perry, Account Manager of Club Services Cameron Barlow, Research Analyst Liz Browne, Director of Operations and Engineering Matt Shine)

Brick by Brick will focus on how the intricate details of facilities management propel an organization to be successful. Behind the Scenes takes participants to inward facing roles of the organization which contribute to the overall functionality of the team. Crunching the Numbers is the final panel topic which will highlight how numbers and business analytics are utilized to conduct informative decision making.

In two years of the program, more than 730 individuals attended the DEI Career Huddle, representing nine countries and more than 115 universities. Participation is free and college students and young professionals of all ages are eligible to register via dbron.co/careerhuddle.

Related Content

news

Broncos planned for aggressive approach in free agency, still focused on adding talent in NFL Draft

While the Broncos' aggressiveness in free agency made headlines and garnered national attention, it came as no surprise to those inside the organization.

news

Wide receivers, preseason and more: Top takeaways from HC Sean Payton's media availability at NFL Annual Meeting

At the NFL's Annual Meeting, Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton reaffirmed Denver's commitment to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

news

'A lot of sweat that's ahead of us': HC Sean Payton shares key focus ahead of Broncos' offseason progam

As the Broncos begin their voluntary offseason program, there's a clear understanding of the value of the strength and conditioning program — and of the work that must be done during the upcoming weeks.

news

Broncos finalize 2023 coaching staff

Eleven coaches have officially been added to Denver's staff.

news

Broncos' voluntary offseason workout program dates announced

Denver's voluntary offseason program will begin April 11, the NFL announced Friday.

news

Broncos sign WR Marquez Callaway

Denver has added to its wide receiver corps.

news

Mile High Morning: Remembering Peyton Manning's best moments with the Broncos

In honor of his birthday, we're remembering a few of our favorite highlights from Manning's Ring of Fame career in the Mile High City.

news

Broncos sign RB Tony Jones Jr.

The Broncos have added another player to their backfield.

news

Broncos name Dennis Moore as Chief Commercial Officer

A member of the Broncos' organization for 17 years (2003-19), Moore returns to the franchise after serving as the Chief Revenue Officer for Major League Soccer's St. Louis City SC since 2020.

news

Mile High Morning: Several Broncos set to participate in inaugural NFLPA Classic

The newly created NFLPA Classic will be held Thursday through Saturday in the Bahamas and will provide "a friendly yet competitive environment" in which the players will compete.

news

Broncos re-sign CB Essang Bassey

The Broncos have retained depth at their cornerback position.

Advertising