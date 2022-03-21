Broncos to host second annual diversity, equity and inclusion career huddle on Tuesday, March 22

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host the second annual DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Career Huddle for college students and young professionals on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. MDT.

In addition to the virtual event, a small group of pre-registered individuals will attend the in-person DEI Career Huddle this year at Empower Field at Mile High and have the opportunity to attend a networking hour at the conclusion of the panels with representatives from the 2021 and 2022 DEI Career Huddles, in addition to other Broncos employees. Students will also receive advice from Human Resources representatives and get a professional headshot taken by the Broncos' team photographer.

The virtual career huddle is designed to educate college students and young professionals who aspire to pursue a career in football operations while highlighting the roles, structure and various opportunities within an NFL front office. Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manger Kelly Kleine will serve as the keynote speaker while the career huddle offers three discussion panels featuring 12 members of the Broncos' football and front office staffs.

The panel discussions and panelists include:

· Game Day Rituals (Coordinating Producer/Reporter Phil Milani, Guest Relations Administrator Anecia Bankston, Game Entertainment Manager Liz Coates, Video Assistant Lamar Smith)

· Next One Up (Team Reporter/Producer Sydney Jones, Public Relations Assistant Jordan Beasley, Graphic Designer Tori Boykins, Partnership Activation Coordinator Damian Farinola)

· Beyond the Field (Producer/On-Air Talent Alexis Perry, Marketing Coordinator Michael Agado, Social Media Engagement Manger Caroline Deisley, Senior Manager of Community Development Liz Jeralds)

Game Day Rituals will focus on those who work behind the scenes on gameday to make each game a success. Next One Up will feature panelists early in their professional sports career discussing how they are making their mark in the sports industry. Beyond the Field will focus on the impact sports teams have beyond the field through community impact, social presence and fan engagement.