Broncos to host official 2022 Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, on Thursday

Apr 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will host an official 2022 Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. MDT at El Tejano (1949 Market St. Denver, CO 80202).

To celebrate the first day of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, fans will be able to gather together and meet with Broncos Alumni, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to win Broncos' 2022 season tickets. Throughout the night guests can enjoy drink specials, have chances win Broncos and Bud Light prizes, photo opportunities with Super Bowl trophies, and more.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend and no tickets or cover are needed to enter the premise. Space is limited and guests will be honored on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, please visit denverbroncos.com/draftparty.

