Broncos to host a limited number of fans at Empower Field at Mile High beginning on Sept. 27 against Tampa Bay

DENVER — The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced plans to host a limited number of fans at Empower Field at Mile High beginning with their second home game on Sunday, Sept. 27, against Tampa Bay (2:25 p.m. MDT).

In consultation with the state of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, attendance at Empower Field at Mile High will initially be limited to 5,700 fans—approximately 7.5 percent of stadium capacity (76,125). The Broncos will continue to work closely with the state and public health experts, and they will together re-evaluate increasing fan attendance for future home games.

All Broncos Season Ticket Members will automatically be entered into a weighted lottery based on priority number for single-game tickets and parking passes with an on-sale date within the next week.

Seats will be sold in "pods" of one to six tickets, and sections will be separated into smaller groups with designated entry, concession and restroom areas to limit fan exposure in alignment with the state's outdoor event guidance. Suite seating options—with limited capacity—will also be available first to current Broncos premium members.

With the health and safety of players, staff and fans the No. 1 priority, there will be significant changes to the gameday experience at Empower Field at Mile High. This includes mandatory face coverings, social distancing requirements and no tailgating or congregating inside the concourses/stadium bowl.

There are many other safety enhancements at Empower Field at Mile High, including entirely mobile/cashless technology, touchless restrooms, improved air purification systems, increased sanitization protocols and extensive staff training.

Below are details regarding the ticketing process, fan responsibilities and safety enhancements at Empower Field at Mile High:

TICKETING PROCESS, SECTIONS & CONCESSIONS

Broncos Season Ticket Members (STM) will have access to single-game tickets and parking passes set to go on sale within the next week.

All STMs will automatically be entered into a weighted lottery based on priority number and alerted to a specific timeframe they will have access to tickets.

Specific lottery details and on-sale information will be shared with STMs directly via e-mail within the next week.

Seats will be sold in 'pods' of one to six tickets through an online process.

To maintain pod integrity, fans will be required to attend the game with known family/friends or transfer the allotment as a single unit or to a family member/friend attending the game within the pod.

Suite clients will be contacted directly by their manager of suite services with options. Capacity will be limited within each of the premium areas, including United Clubs, 5280 Room and suites.

For STMs who are selected in the lottery but do not wish to purchase single-game tickets, there is nothing they need to do. All season tickets have already been rolled over to the 2021 season.

Fans will be separated into sections to limit exposure between fans. Each group will be asked to use concession and restroom areas located in the vicinity of their section. These sections will have a maximum of 175 people in accordance with the outdoor event guidance.

Empower Field at Mile High, which has fully transitioned to digital ticketing/parking passes, now is entirely cashless at concessions to minimize contact between guests and staff. Purchases can be made through mobile devices (ex: Apple Pay) and traditional scan/chip options for credit/debits cards at all points of sale.

For fans who bring cash, there will be reverse ATM options. This will act as a pre-paid debit card (can be used outside of the stadium).

Empower Field at Mile High and Aramark will continue to use the several self-service concession kiosks that were introduced last season. These point-of-sale touchless options have been expanded throughout the stadium.

FAN RESPONSIBILITY

All fans will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when on stadium grounds. Any fan who does not comply with face covering or social distancing guidelines will be required to leave the stadium.

Tailgating will not be permitted in any form in the parking lots. Congregating in parking lots, concourses or stadium bowl is prohibited.

Empower Field at Mile High will assign entry gates based on seat location. With social distancing in effect, fans are asked to provide extra time to go through the security screening process.

Fans are required to take their temperature before heading to the stadium. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing any COVID-19 symptoms or if they have come in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS AT EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH