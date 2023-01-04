Broncos to celebrate fans during annual Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Arrow Electronics, on Sunday against Chargers

DENVER — The Broncos will honor and celebrate fans during their annual Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Arrow Electronics, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Empower Field at Mile High (2:25 p.m. MST kickoff).

The Broncos and Arrow Electronics have teamed up to recognize and highlight the support of Broncos Country all season long. Prior to the games, individuals could participate in the Fan Appreciation Sweepstakes, an opportunity for fans across the country to enter to win priceless experiences and prizes. More than 160 lucky Broncos fans won unique items like a full game experience, United flight vouchers, 2023 Broncos season tickets, concert tickets, a trip to Las Vegas courtesy of BetMGM and more.

Fans attending Sunday's game will have the opportunity to be chosen for the following prizes and unique experiences:

Hundreds of Broncos Team Store gift cards

A Broncos Team Store shopping excursion

Betfred VIP Tailgate passes

Game-day concession vouchers

Free parking passes

Postgame field experience for 100 fans and their guests to play catch on the field

Six lucky fans will participate in a halftime challenge where they'll have the chance to win prizes

Randomly selected fans will be gifted Empower Field at Mile High concert tickets, an Xbox, free Bud Light for a year, and more.

Additionally, Broncos Plus members will have unique opportunities to be gifted even more surprises throughout the game.