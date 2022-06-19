Broncos' Texas natives reflect on Juneteenth's roots in the Lone Star State

At the Juneteenth celebrations in Texarkana, where Agim is from, there's an unmistakable family reunion vibe.

"One of the first things you see is old-school music, barbecues, the kids running around in the park, families playing," Agim says. "Older siblings and older family members, older relatives playing spades, dominoes, having a few drinks. Everybody's just enjoying themselves, enjoying the company of their family."

When he was younger, he thought that's all it was — a family reunion at his grandmother's house or the park.

"I didn't know the history of it, I didn't understand the meaning of it," Agim says. "I just knew it was a time where we could get together and have fun, be able to enjoy ourselves. …

"But when it was explained to me, it was that, us, as slaves, we were sold so many times we lost contact with a lot of our family. So when we were finally able to have our freedom, they reached out to those families and got together and then celebrated being able to be around each other. So when I found out the meaning of that, it just put Juneteenth and our family reunions in a whole different light for me."

That essence holds true for other Texans on the team, too.

"It's a big celebration for me and my family on both sides," P.J. Locke says. "We actually all come together and we always do some type of barbecue, just celebrate that type of holiday. Pretty much that holiday is all about family camaraderie. It's just an important day. You get to see family you haven't seen for a long time. We take that kind of thing serious around there from where I'm from."

In Hempstead, where rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell grew up, the celebration is expansive and includes events in the community along with individual family gatherings. There's a parade on Saturday every year, and a band plays at a local park. Some folks ride their horses. It's a relaxed, mingling atmosphere of camaraderie and love.

"Everyone just comes out and we really hang out from like the parade is probably over like around 10:30 [a.m.] and then we usually don't leave until 2:30 or 3 o'clock [p.m.], so we're out there all day," Turner-Yell says. "And then after that, we even go back home and still sit out in the yard and barbecue and just [have] family members over. Or even if it's just anyone that we're close to in the community, they'll come over and we'll just sit out, hang out all day."

The culinary aspect can be a central part of the celebration, and for Agim, it holds a resonant meaning.