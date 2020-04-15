Denver Broncos | News

Broncos tentatively slated to begin voluntary virtual offseason program on April 27

Apr 15, 2020
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are tentatively slated to begin their voluntary virtual offseason program on Monday, April 27.

Denver and the 31 other NFL organization are eligible to begin the three-week voluntary program on April 20, but the Broncos have decided to focus their efforts next week on the 2020 NFL Draft. The draft is slated to begin Thursday, April 23 and run through Saturday, April 25.

The NFL and NFL Players Association outlined plans for the three-week program on Monday.

During the program, teams are able to host virtual meetings and workouts, as well as non-football educational elements.

The first phase of the offseason program is slated to end on May 15, at which time the NFL and NFLPA could implement additional virtual offseason programming.

No NFL facility is allowed to reopen until all 32 are able to under federal, state and local regulations.

Kicker Brandon McManus, the Broncos' NFLPA player rep, said he's been in touch with both his teammates and the organization about the upcoming offseason program.

"I know a lot of guys are hoping to get ready and get back out there," McManus said Wednesday.

