Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign NT Kyle Peko to practice squad, waive S Ryan Murphy

Sep 22, 2016 at 03:21 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos continued to shuffle their roster Thursday, bringing back nose tackle Kyle Peko by signing him to the practice squad. Safety Ryan Murphy was waived to make room for the former active-roster defensive lineman.

An undrafted college free agent out of Oregon State, Peko saw his most extensive action in the preseason finale against Arizona and recorded two solo tackles. In the regular season, Peko was listed as inactive for each game.

Murphy was signed as a free agent on Aug. 8 before being waived in the final roster cuts. The Broncos signed Murphy to the practice squad on Sept. 4. He initially joined the Broncos on Nov. 3 as a practice-squad member, and was then signed to a futures contract on Feb. 10 before being waived on May 2.

