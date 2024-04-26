Broncos select QB Bo Nix with 12th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A 6-foot-2, 214-pound player, Nix set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 and broke Oregon's single-season passing yardage and passing touchdown marks.

At Auburn, Nix earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 and threw 256 consecutive passes in 2021 without recording an interception.

Nix is the Broncos' first first-round selection at the quarterback position since 2016, and he is the fifth first-round quarterback the Broncos have taken in their history. Only Jay Cutler (No. 11, 2006) was taken higher in the first round. Six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix joins Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Ben DiNucci in the Broncos' quarterback room.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Head Coach Sean Payton said "it sure looks like we have to draft a quarterback."