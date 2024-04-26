 Skip to main content
Broncos select QB Bo Nix with 12th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024 at 07:34 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After months of offseason speculation and countless mock drafts, Broncos have made a major addition at the game's most important position.

Denver selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix led Oregon to a 12-2 record in his final season as he completed 77.4 percent of his passes and threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also recorded six rushing touchdowns.

Nix spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers before transferring to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season. In two seasons with the Ducks, he posted a better than nine-to-one total touchdown-to-interception ratio as he accounted 94 total touchdowns in 17 games.

A 6-foot-2, 214-pound player, Nix set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 and broke Oregon's single-season passing yardage and passing touchdown marks.

At Auburn, Nix earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 and threw 256 consecutive passes in 2021 without recording an interception.

Nix is the Broncos' first first-round selection at the quarterback position since 2016, and he is the fifth first-round quarterback the Broncos have taken in their history. Only Jay Cutler (No. 11, 2006) was taken higher in the first round. Six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix joins Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Ben DiNucci in the Broncos' quarterback room.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Head Coach Sean Payton said "it sure looks like we have to draft a quarterback."

On Thursday night, the Broncos did just that.

