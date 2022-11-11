Denver Broncos | News

Broncos seek feedback from season ticket members to explore possible uniform changes

Nov 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM
Social Post_1200x675

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have begun to implement a uniform exploration project via a survey of the club's season ticket members to collect feedback on the team's uniforms.

"Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform policies and guidelines throughout this one- to two-year exploration process should we decide to make changes," the organization wrote in its email.

The Broncos last changed their uniforms in 2012, when they switched the primary home jersey color from blue to orange. That move represented the franchise's most significant uniform decision since it underwent a full rebrand in 1997, which featured a new logo, a new uniform design and slightly tweaked team colors.

Currently, the Broncos' primary uniforms are an orange jersey with white pants for home games and an all-white uniform for away games. The team also features multiple alternate uniforms, including the all-blue uniform and an all-orange Color Rush uniform. In Week 8 of the 2022 season, the team debuted a new uniform combination of the white away tops with blue pants. The Broncos announced Wednesday that they will don the combination again in Week 10 against the Titans.

Broncos President Damani Leech said ahead of the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jaguars that the players advocated for the white-top-and-blue-pants uniform combination, and they decided to try it out in London.

"There was an opportunity to meet with our captains and just learn about what we can do to make things better from their perspective," Leech said. "And we got on the topic of uniforms, which, if you don't know, is a multi-year process to actually change from a league standpoint, but we have flexibility in our tops and our bottoms. And that was one thing they pointed out they had not been able to do and wanted the opportunity to do it."

The fans' feedback in this exploration project will help inform the Broncos' future decisions about uniforms, the team wrote.

